Investments Lending Real Estate The Ticker

Fannie Mae rolls out Healthier Housing Rewards for multifamily properties

Now offering price break for developers who include healthier design elements

May 24, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Fannie Mae Healthy Housing multifamily Multifamily construction Multifamily development multifamily housing multifamily properties
apartment buildings one

Fannie Mae this week rolled out a new program designed to boost the development of healthy living options for residents of affordable, multifamily rental properties.

The program, called Healthy Housing Rewards, is an initiative that targets the developers and offers them an incentive to include healthy design features for newly constructed or rehabilitated affordable, multifamily rental properties.

In the first phase of the program, Fannie Mae will provide borrowers with a price break if they include design features that “improve air quality, encourage physical activity, and incorporate common space, community gardens, and playgrounds into newly constructed or rehabilitated affordable rental properties,” the government-sponsored enterprise said in a release.

“Incorporating healthy design features in affordable multifamily properties can have a big impact on residents – from increasing physical activity and social interaction to reducing environmental triggers for asthma,” said Jeffery Hayward, Executive Vice President, Multifamily, Fannie Mae.

“When we strengthen the connection between affordable housing and the long-term health and stability of the people and families who live there, we help create more sustainable communities across the country,” Hayward added. “This new initiative will provide a financial incentive to borrowers who invest in the health and stability of the people who live in their affordable housing properties.”

Fannie Mae said that the Healthy Housing Rewards program is one of several partnerships that Fannie Mae is pursuing as part of a corporate-wide effort called “Sustainable Communities Partnerships and Innovation.”

Fannie Mae said that it plans to provide below-market-rate financing for properties that meet its Healthy Housing standards.

Reprints

Related Articles

Fannie Mae: Multifamily gains boost housing

Fannie Mae dishes out $28.5 billion in multifamily MBS

Trump protesters hang giant "RESIST" sign from crane at Fannie Mae’s new headquarters

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

SEC accuses Texas mortgage lender of running massive Ponzi scheme

FHFA: Home prices continue climbing in first quarter

NAR: Existing homes are flying off the market, but sales fall back from record pace

MBA: Mortgage application rollercoaster continues

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 