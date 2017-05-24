Investments Lending

MBA: Mortgage application rollercoaster continues

Apps bounce back after down week

May 24, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Mortgage Application mortgage apps Mortgage Bankers Association purchase applications refinance applications
mortgage application

Mortgage applications continued a trend this week, bouncing back after falling the week before, the newest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association shows.

The Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending May 19, 2017, released Wednesday morning, shows that mortgage applications increased by 4.4% over the week prior, when applications dropped 4.1% from the week before that.

Per the MBA’s data, the Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 4.4% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index increased 3% when compared with the previous week, while the Refinance Index increased 11% from the previous week, reaching its highest level since March 2017.

The share of refinance applications climbed back up in the last week, after the previous report showed that the refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 41.1% of total applications, which is the lowest level since September 2008.

In this latest report, the refinance share of mortgage activity climbed back up to 43.9% of total applications from 41.1% the previous week. The adjustable-rate mortgage share of activity increased to 8.2% of total applications.

Broken down by loan product, the Federal Housing Administration’s share of total applications increased to 10.8% from 10.6% the week prior. The Veterans Affairs’ share of total applications decreased to 10.5% from 10.7% the week prior. The Department of Agriculture’s share of total applications remained unchanged at 0.8% from the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($424,100 or less) fell to its lowest level since November 2016, 4.17%.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $424,100) also declined to its lowest level since November 2016, reaching 4.11%.

Additionally, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA fell from 4.11% from 4.07%, while the average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages declined from 3.51% to 3.45%.  

Reprints

Related Articles

MBA: Despite historically low interest rates, mortgage applications actually drop

MBA: Mortgage applications continue to decline

MBA: Mortgage refinance applications spike thanks to low interest rates

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

SEC accuses Texas mortgage lender of running massive Ponzi scheme

Fannie Mae rolls out Healthier Housing Rewards for multifamily properties

FHFA: Home prices continue climbing in first quarter

NAR: Existing homes are flying off the market, but sales fall back from record pace

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 