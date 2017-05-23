Real Estate Valuations

Experts: New home sales need to double to hit historic norms

Experts point out new home sales still high compared to 2016

May 23, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Home Price housing inventory HUD New Home Sales U.S. Census Bureau
aerial neighborhood houses

New home sales dropped in April, and now experts are saying they have a long way to go before hitting the historic average.

Sales of new single-family homes dropped 11.9% in April from last month, but remained up 0.5% from last year, according to the release from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The current level makes up 88.3% of the 50-year average, according to a report from Trulia. However, new home sales are unable to keep up with the rate of total sales.

“How many new home sales do we need for the market to look normal?” Trulia Chief Economist Ralph McLaughlin asked. “If we compare the share of new home sales to total sales, that share needs to more than double.”

“In April, new home sales made up about 11.9% of all home sales, which is less than half of the historical average of 23.6%,” McLaughlin said.

Click to Enlarge

home sales

(Source: Trulia)

However other experts explain this drop in April comes as no surprise after the past several months of high home sales.

“After soundly beating expectations in every month to start 2017, it’s not very surprising to see new home sales come back to Earth in April,” Zillow Chief Economist Svenja Gudell said.

“Some may wring their hands over the double-digit monthly decline from March, but it’s important to keep all the numbers in context — data from the first three months of the year were all revised upward, and at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 569,000, April new home sales were still higher than in all but four months of 2016,” Gudell said.

But not all economists say the drop is positive or even normal. One expert explains this drop brings unwelcome news to homebuyers who are already struggling with limited inventory.

“New home sales plummeted 11.4% in April – bad news, especially for first-time and lower income buyers,” realtor.com Senior Economist Joseph Kirchner said. “This month’s drop in home sales and the stagnation in new home inventory will continue to exacerbate the national inventory shortage which will result in even higher prices and lower affordability.”

“A short supply of new homes means more competition and higher prices for everything else,” Kirchner said. “Buyers will have even more difficulty finding a suitable home to purchase – and they’ve been having enough trouble as it is.”

However, prices didn’t increase. Actually, the report showed home prices dropped to $309,200, down from last month’s $315,100. And while home sales may be down, housing inventory increased slightly.

“Inventory continues to grow, albeit slowly,” said Robert Dietz, National Association of Home Builders senior vice president and chief economist.

“The largest year-over-year gains in new home inventory are among homes not-started construction,” Dietz said. “Completed, ready-to-occupy new homes in inventory total only 59,000 on a nationwide basis.”

Reprints

Related Articles

New home sales soar above market expectations

New home sales increase almost 20% annually in October

New home sales plummet more than 11% in April

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

New American Funding commits to increasing Hispanic homeownership

Docutech expands into Scottsdale, Arizona

Affordable housing groups say Trump budget would be catastrophic

Here's what Trump's proposed budget means for housing

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 