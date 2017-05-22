Lending The Ticker

Consumer survey: Voters say CFPB should be run by a bipartisan commission

What would a commission would do for the bureau?

May 22, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS American Land Title Association Consumer Bankers Association Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Independent Community Bankers of America Richard Cordray
dark meeting room

The highly contested leadership structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau should be a bipartisan commission if it was up to voters to decide.

The Consumer Bankers Association, the Independent Community Bankers of America, and the American Land Title Association teamed up to commission a Morning Consult poll of registered voters in key battleground states, including Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio and West Virginia. The Morning Consult conducted the online survey of 6,132 registered voters from May 3 to 16, 2017.

According to the findings, 58% percent of registered voters in key battleground states say a bipartisan commission should run the CFPB. Only 14% said the CFPB should keep its current structure.

The survey also found that more than half of voters believe a commission would help consumers and small businesses, with 59% saying a commission would better position the CFPB to help consumers over the long run.

Three in five voters said a commission would make the CFPB fairer (63%), more representative (62%), more accountable (62%), and more transparent (60%).

Plus, 57% said the CFPB’s authority to supervise financial institutions, write rules and enforce penalties is too important to be controlled by a single director.

Richard Cordray is currently the director of the CFPB, but there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of the position.

The leading option to replace Dodd-Frank, which created the CFPB in response to the financial crisis, retains a single director of the bureau. However, under the Financial CHOICE Act, H.R. 10, the CFPB would be renamed the Consumer Law Enforcement Agency.

The original Financial CHOICE Act planned to change the single director structure to a bipartisan independent Commission serving staggered terms. However, this didn’t make it into the updated Financial CHOICE Act 2.0 that House Financial Services Committee Chairman Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, revealed earlier this year.

Instead, in the newest version, the Consumer Financial Opportunity Agency would be an executive agency with a sole director removable at will. The deputy director would also be appointed and removed by the president.

 

Reprints

Related Articles

Everyone is convinced CFPB Director Cordray will run for Ohio governor

Fire CFPB director? Cordray responds to calls for his head

Industry response: CFPB should proceed with caution on small business lending rule

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Embrace Home Loans adds new branch in Washington D.C.

Lack of housing construction leaving downtown overcrowded

CBO: Here's how much money Financial CHOICE will save the country

Rep. Barr reintroduces act to make CFPB spending accountable to Congress

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 