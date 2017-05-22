Embrace Home Loans adds new branch in Washington D.C.

Lending The Ticker

May 22, 2017
Embrace Home Loans announced it added a new branch in Washington D.C. in order to accommodate and connect with more buyers in the area.

To lead the branch, Embrace Home Loans named industry veteran Margie Hennessey branch manager, bringing more than 13 years of experience in mortgage lending to the position.

“With this expansion, Embrace will be able to better serve homebuyers in the district and recruit expert loan officers to our team, ultimately helping us further demonstrate our reputation as a trusted and experienced lender throughout D.C.,” said Hennessey.

“Our goal is to not only cultivate relationships with local real estate agents and buyers, but also to serve the diverse cultural needs of D.C. and the surrounding communities. We pride ourselves on our ability to serve a wide variety of groups, as our team is fluent in American Sign Language as well as Spanish,” she continued.

Founded in 1983, the Middle town, Rhode Island-based lender has more than 80 offices and is licensed in 46 states and D.C.

“With the recent increase of homebuyers in D.C., there is a need for trusted home financing solutions and Embrace’s expansion will support this increased demand for home-buying,” said Jeff McGuiness, chief sales officer with Embrace Home Loans. “We are confident Margie and her team will continue to provide unparalleled service for both borrowers and real estate agents while maintaining a strong brand presence in the area. We look forward to continuing to support this market and developing relationships with local homebuyers.”  

