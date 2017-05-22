Financial Services Roundtable selects Anthony Cimino as head of government affairs

The Financial Services Roundtable has named Anthony Cimino as its new head of government affairs.

Cimino joined the organization in 2012 and previously served as senior vice president of risk management, where he oversaw FSR’s advocacy on systemic risk regulation, enterprise risk management, and insurance products and services. Cimino was an integral part in the recent reauthorization of the Terrorism Risk Insurance Program and has been a key player in policy discussions around flood insurance, patent reform, tax reform and other issues.

Cimino will oversee FSR's government affairs operations as the industry works to improve the financial system in areas such as FSOC reform, improving retirement security policies, Durbin Amendment repeal, housing finance reform, fintech policy, cybersecurity policy and more.

“Anthony is a tremendous leader with a strong vision to advance the financial industry’s priorities in Washington,” said FSR CEO Tim Pawlenty. “FSR looks forward to having him at the helm as we look to modernize the financial regulatory system in a way that helps grow the economy while better serving and protecting consumers.”

Prior to joining FSR, Cimino served as senior professional staff for the House Financial Services Committee, where he oversaw the subcommittee on International Monetary Policy and helped develop the congressional response to the financial crisis and worked on the Dodd-Frank Act.