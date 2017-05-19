Lending

Bank of America settles lending discrimination claims brought by National Fair Housing Alliance

Claims escalated into charges brought by HUD

May 19, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Bank of America Bank of America settlement Department of Housing and Urban Development discrimination in housing discrimination in lending discriminatory lending HUD lending discrimination National Fair Housing Alliance NFHA South Carolina
Bank of America

Bank of America will contribute more than $400,000 towards fair housing efforts in South Carolina and nationwide as the result of a settlement between the bank and the National Fair Housing Alliance over charges of lending discrimination, the fair housing group announced Friday.

The settlement covers charges levied against Bank of America by the NFHA in 2014. That original complaint led to the Department of Housing and Urban Development filing charges against Bank of America earlier this year for lending discrimination.

The original complaint from the NFHA complaint alleged that Bank of America and two of its employees in South Carolina discriminated against Hispanic mortgage borrowers.

When HUD filed charges against Bank of America back in January, the NFHA said that it conducted a series of “secret shopper” tests where Hispanic and non-Hispanic individuals, posing as prospective mortgage borrowers, attempted to get a mortgage from a Bank of America branch in Charleston, South Carolina.

Those tests revealed that Hispanic prospective mortgage borrowers received inferior loan options compared to non-Hispanic prospective borrowers, the NFHA said.

In January, HUD accused Bank of America of discrimination based on national origin by treating the Hispanic testers less favorably than the non-Hispanic testers, which would qualify as a violation of the Fair Housing Act.

As a result of those charges, Bank of America and the NFHA reached a settlement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bank of America will invest in efforts designed to increase Hispanic homeownership in Charleston, including $50,000 donations to Metanoia and Origin S.C., two Charleston-area organizations.

According to the NFHA, that $100,000 will be used for down payment and closing cost assistance for Hispanic homebuyers in the Charleston area.

Under the terms of the settlement, Bank of America will also give $336,380 to the NFHA to be used to support of NFHA’s mission of ensuring equal housing opportunity.

Additionally, the NFHA said that Bank of America is committed to “continuing its community partnerships with organizations focused on promoting homebuyer education and counseling and financial literacy to all prospective homebuyers in the Charleston area.”

When contacted by HousingWire, a spokesperson for Bank of America said that the bank denies all of the allegations made by HUD and the NFHA, but chose to settle nonetheless.

“Bank of America rejects all of the allegations in the complaint and voluntarily entered into an agreement with NFHA to resolve the matter,” a Bank of America spokesperson said in a statement.

Reprints

Related Articles

HUD charges Bank of America with lending discrimination

HUD fines FirstBank Mortgage Partners for maternity-related discrimination

HUD grants $38.3 million to fight housing discrimination

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Maryland woman gets 5+ years for widespread identity theft of Freddie Mac employees

Watchdog: The CFPB fails to properly secure confidential enforcement information

New York unveils $20 billion plan to fight homelessness, boost affordable housing

FHFA's Watt reiterates that housing finance reform must come from Congress

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 