Investments Lending The Ticker

Maryland woman gets 5+ years for widespread identity theft of Freddie Mac employees

Stole identities of more than 2,000 Freddie Mac employees and affiliates

May 19, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Freddie Mac Identity theft Maryland
Prison jail bars

A Maryland woman will spend more than the next five years in federal prison after being convicted of stealing the identities of more than 2,000 employees and affiliates of Freddie Mac and using those identities to fund a lavish lifestyle.

According to information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, Allise Jones received a sentence of 5 ½ years in prison for the widespread identity theft of current and former employees of Freddie Mac, along with the Department of Veterans Affairs, and others.

Back in February, a federal jury convicted Jones on charges of conspiracy to commit identity theft, conspiracy to commit access device fraud, two counts of access device fraud, and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

Evidence presented at Jones’ trial showed that from October 2012 to April 2014, Jones and her co-conspirators had access to personally identifiable information from over 100 VA employees and more than 2,000 Freddie Mac employees and affiliates. The authorities are not elaborating on Jones' methods to obtain this information illegally.

And according to the authorities, Jones conspired with others to steal that personal information and used it to obtain fraudulent identification documents and credit accounts, which they then used to defraud financial institutions, retailers, and others. 

Evidence showed that Jones used the personal information to obtain credit cards she used to purchase goods and services such as “plastic surgery, expensive jewelry, and travel,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

Jones faced a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each count of access device fraud, five years in prison for both conspiracy to commit identity theft and conspiracy to commit access device fraud, and a mandatory minimum sentence of two years in prison for each count of aggravated identity theft.

But, despite the potential for a lengthier jail sentence, Jones received a sentence of 5 ½ years.

Reprints

Related Articles

Newly appointed Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic resigns from Freddie Mac board

Freddie Mac: How to avoid mortgage fraud

Navy Federal Credit Union, Freddie Mac target investors with 5/5 ARM

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Bank of America settles lending discrimination claims brought by National Fair Housing Alliance

Watchdog: The CFPB fails to properly secure confidential enforcement information

New York unveils $20 billion plan to fight homelessness, boost affordable housing

FHFA's Watt reiterates that housing finance reform must come from Congress

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 