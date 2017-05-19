Movement Mortgage opens new operations center in Virginia

Lending The Ticker

May 19, 2017
Brena Swanson
Movement Mortgage announced it officially opened its new 750-job operations center at Military Circle in Norfolk, Virginia.

The lender is investing $3.1 million in the new office and leasing the space from the City of Norfolk.

Through the center, Movement Mortgage will add 200 more jobs over the next three years. The new hires will add to the 550 jobs that relocated from Movement's former operations center in Virginia Beach.

"We are so excited to be expanding in the state where it all began and one that means so much to our company. From this building, we have the privilege of helping more families own homes, the opportunity to see more people reach their full potential in a career and the responsibility to invest in our communities with life, light and hope,” said Movement Mortgage CEO Casey Crawford said.

“We are thankful for this amazing occasion and all the partners and teammates who made it possible, and we want to give all of the glory to God," said Crawford.  

The new operations center was possible through a partnership with the Commonwealth of Virginia and the City of Norfolk, which assisted in the redevelopment of the site, job training and related investments.

Movement Mortgage stated that Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Norfolk to secure the project for Virginia with a $600,000 grant from the Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund approved by Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

"Movement Mortgage has built a strong track record in the Commonwealth since 2008, so it was a high priority to help the company stay in Virginia and grow its operations. As Governor, I have been laser-focused on building a new Virginia economy that works for everyone. Supporting existing businesses like Movement Mortgage is key to our efforts to grow and diversify our 21st century economy," McAuliffe said.

Movement Mortgage is less than 10 years old has already made a major imprint on the housing finance market between financing more than $12 billion in residential mortgages and launching a new digital mortgage app all in 2016 alone.

The Fort Mills, South Carolina-based lender, formerly known as New American Mortgage, focuses its business around a lot more than only lending, dedicating a lot of attention to the company’s culture and impact on local communities and nonprofits.

 

