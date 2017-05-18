Lending People Movers The Ticker

JMAC Lending hires Michael Falce as VP of correspondent lending

Falce brings more than 27 years of experience to JMAC

May 18, 2017
Caroline Basile
KEYWORDS JMAC Michael Falce
executive office

Wholesale and correspondent lender JMAC Lending has hired industry vet Michael Falce as vice president of correspondent lending.

Falce will be responsible for building the California-based company’s delegated and non-delegated correspondent business and expanding non-agency product and service offerings for mid-sized mortgage companies, credit unions and banks.

Falce has more than 27 years of correspondent lending experience and prior to joining JMAC Lending he served as vice president of enterprise sales for OpenClose. Falce has also worked in sales management and held executive-level roles at Countrywide Home Loans, IMPAC Mortgage, Cherry Creek Mortgage, CUNA Mortgage and Aurora Loan Services.

“Michael’s correspondent experience is unparalleled,” Christina Pham, JMAC’s president, said. “He has been a key architect in the growth and success of correspondent lending divisions at several financial institutions. As demand for jumbo and non-QM products continues to accelerate, we are pleased to provide Michael’s extensive knowledge to our valued clients.”

Michael Falce

Reprints

Related Articles

JMAC launches non-delegated correspondent lending channel

Carrington hires new VP for wholesale lending

Hershel Malett joins Stearns Lending as VP of internal audit, mortgage operations

Caroline-basile
Caroline Basile joined HousingWire in August 2016 as an editorial assistant and is now an associate editor for HousingWire Magazine.

Recent Articles by Caroline Basile

New cryptocurrency cyber attack appears to be underway

FirstClose names Jorge Ponce director of business development

Safeguard Properties adds two to management team

Parents, here’s how Fannie Mae’s new student debt relief programs will work for you

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 