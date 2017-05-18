JMAC Lending hires Michael Falce as VP of correspondent lending

Wholesale and correspondent lender JMAC Lending has hired industry vet Michael Falce as vice president of correspondent lending.



Falce will be responsible for building the California-based company’s delegated and non-delegated correspondent business and expanding non-agency product and service offerings for mid-sized mortgage companies, credit unions and banks.

Falce has more than 27 years of correspondent lending experience and prior to joining JMAC Lending he served as vice president of enterprise sales for OpenClose. Falce has also worked in sales management and held executive-level roles at Countrywide Home Loans, IMPAC Mortgage, Cherry Creek Mortgage, CUNA Mortgage and Aurora Loan Services.



“Michael’s correspondent experience is unparalleled,” Christina Pham, JMAC’s president, said. “He has been a key architect in the growth and success of correspondent lending divisions at several financial institutions. As demand for jumbo and non-QM products continues to accelerate, we are pleased to provide Michael’s extensive knowledge to our valued clients.”