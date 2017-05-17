Lending People Movers The Ticker

LendingHome receives Fannie Mae seller and servicer approval

Names Robert Stiles chief financial officer

May 17, 2017
Brena Swanson
San Francisco-based LendingHome announced it received Fannie Mae seller and servicer approval, which allows the company to expand its consumer home financing business.

Through the approval, LendingHome said it can streamline its operations and offer better loan pricing to its customers.

The mortgage marketplace lender can also now retain the servicing of its customers in-house.

“LendingHome focuses on using technology innovation to create efficiencies and deliver a great customer experience,” said Jeff Walker, senior vice president and Customer Delivery Executive for Fannie Mae. “We’re pleased to welcome LendingHome as one of our lender partners and look forward to working with them toward our shared vision of a better mortgage process.”

Along with the approval, LendingHome announced it named Robert Stiles (pictured below), former chief financial officer of Nationstar Mortgage, as its new chief financial officer.

Stiles brings more than 20 years of accounting and finance experience, including 10 years of expertise in residential mortgage, to the company.

Prior to joining LendingHome, he served as the CFO at Nationstar Mortgage and CFO of Altisource Portfolio Solutions, along with a variety of positions at Centerline Capital, Viacom, Time Warner and KPMG

“Robert brings LendingHome over twenty years of accounting and  finance experience, a wealth of know-how from top mortgage and real estate firms, and a thoughtful, long-term approach to building businesses,” said Matt Humphrey, co-founder and CEO of LendingHome. “We’re thrilled to have Robert join us on this journey to build one of the world’s leading financial services brands.”

It wasn’t too long ago that LendingHome, a 2017 Tech100 winner, announced it built an end-to-end online technology platform and infrastructure to create a smoother customer experience on the front-end and operational efficiencies on the back-end.

