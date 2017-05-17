Real Estate The Ticker

New home sizes continue to shrink

More Americans would prefer buying smaller homes?

May 17, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS home size Homebuilders NAHB National Association of Home Builders
construction

Americans seem to be more interested in smaller homes at the start of 2017 as the median and average square footage of new builds continues to decrease, according to a note from Robert Dietz for the National Association of Home Builders.

During the housing recovery, builders focused on higher end homes, however that is now beginning to change. The entry-level market continues to expand, including an increasing interest in townhomes, and new home sizes continue to shrink.

Median single-family square floor area decreased to 2,389 square feet, according to first-quarter data from the Census Quarterly Starts and Completions by Purpose and Design and NAHB analysis. This is down from 2,440 square feet last quarter and 2,465 square feet last year.

Similarly, the average square footage also decreased slightly from 2,652 square feet in the fourth quarter and 2,658 square feet last year to 2,628 square feet.

Click to Enlarge

new builds

(Source: NAHB)

But while the trend is decreasing home sizes, the chart above shows square footage is still relatively high. Since cycle lows, the average size of new single-family homes is 10% higher and the median size is 14% higher.

NAHB points out that while home sizes trend lower before recessions, the current decrease is due to builders bringing much needed entry-level homes to the market.

Reprints

Related Articles

Home builders stayed confident heading into election

Homebuilders gaining confidence as new home sales increase

Home builder confidence ends the year at highest point since 2005

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

TransUnion: Americans will stop paying mortgage before car payment, other loans

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to address Senate Banking Committee on GSE reform

Turmoil in Washington sends Dow plummeting

Goldman Sachs: No bubble for U.S. home prices. But what about other developed nations?

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 