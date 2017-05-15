Lending Servicing The Ticker

Fannie, Freddie cut mortgage modification interest rate for first time in 2017

Lower benchmark rate from 18-month high

May 15, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Fannie Mae Freddie Mac Modifications Mortgage modification Mortgage servicer mortgage servicing standard modification interest rate
question mark

After four months of leaving the benchmark interest rate for standard mortgage modifications at an 18-month high, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac recently announced that they are cutting the benchmark rate.

Back in January, Fannie and Freddie increased the standard mortgage modification benchmark rate from 3.875% to 4.25%. That level is the highest the benchmark rate has been since July 2015.

That increase also marked the first time that the benchmark rate rose above 4% since December 2015.

Now, Fannie and Freddie are cutting the benchmark rate slightly, but leaving it above 4%. The government-sponsored enterprises announced last week that they are cutting the benchmark rate to 4.125%.

The January hike marked the second straight month of an increase, after Fannie and Freddie dropped the benchmark rate throughout 2016, progressively decreasing it below 4%.

The increases also came after the GSEs dropped the standard mortgage modification benchmark interest rate to the lowest level ever, 3.5%, in August 2016.

Then, the GSEs increased the benchmark rate from 3.5% to 3.875% in December, before hiking it well above 4% in January.

And now, they’re cutting it back a bit.

The benchmark rate tracks with prevailing market rates, and the most recent data from Freddie Mac shows that interest rates have generally been the decline (with some slight modulation) over the last several months.

The standard modification program is “designed to help those borrowers who are ineligible for the Home Affordable Modification Program.”

According to the GSEs, the standard modification program is “designed to help those borrowers who are ineligible for the Home Affordable Modification Program.

Therefore, the new rate does not extend to HAMP borrowers.

The new 4.125% interest rate took effect on May 12, 2017.

Reprints

Related Articles

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac hike mortgage modification interest rate for first time in 2016

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac increase mortgage modification interest rate to highest level in 18 months

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac mortgage modification interest rate falls to new record low

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Flagstar finalizes acquisition of Opes Advisors

Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo over discriminatory lending

Massachusetts sues Ocwen for "abusive" mortgage servicing practices

Goldman Sachs nearing $650 million in consumer relief in $5 billion settlement

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 