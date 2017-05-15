Safeguard Properties adds two to management team

People Movers Servicing The Ticker

May 15, 2017
Caroline Basile
Mortgage field servicer Safeguard Properties announced two new hires to its management team.

Sheilla Lienerth was named assistant vice president of client relations. Lienerth will lead client account management and the process improvement team for the Ohio-based company.

Prior to joining Safeguard, Lienerth held several leadership roles in sales, customer engagement, and performance and business analytics and is also a trained Six Sigma Black Belt. Her previous positions include working with Bridgestone’s credit division and KeyBank.

 

Safeguard has also named Lisa Nicholas as director of finance and accounting. Nicholas will manage Safeguard’s accounts receivable and loss management teams. 

Before joining Safeguard, Nicholas managed various areas of accounting with increasing responsibility at Forest City Realty Trust, Avery Dennison and Barnes Distribution, where she was responsible for strategic process improvement initiatives, operational efficiency and developing standard process and internal control frameworks.

Caroline Basile joined HousingWire in August 2016 as an editorial assistant and is now an associate editor for HousingWire Magazine.

