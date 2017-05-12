Investments Lending The Ticker

RBS in talks with FHFA to settle multibillion-dollar lawsuit over mortgage-backed securities

DOJ investigation on hold

May 12, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS mortgage lawsuit Mortgage settlement RBS Royal Bank of Scotland
black and white gavel

Royal Bank of Scotland is reportedly in talks to finally settle one of the two major U.S. investigations into mortgage-backed securities it sold during the financial crisis, an article in Reuters by Andrew MacAskill stated.

According to the article, CEO Ross McEwan has been trying to clean up RBS's balance sheet and end a string of legal cases against the bank.

From the article:

This would open the way for the government to sell its more than 70% stake in RBS held since it had to step in with a more than 45 billion pound ($57.83 billion) bailout during the financial crisis.

The CEO said the bank could settle a multibillion-dollar lawsuit by the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency separately from an investigation by the Department of Justice, which has stalled because of changes in the U.S. government since the election of President Donald Trump.

Earlier this year, it appeared as if the bank could be getting closer to a settlement with the DOJ, setting aside $3.8 billion to be used to settle with the government.

However, McEwan cautioned at the time that he wouldn’t speculate on whether changes in the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump could delay the process.

It turns out that it did it did. The Reuters article stated that due to staff changes since Trump became president, a number of key positions at the DOJ remain empty.

The federal government has been seeking restitution for the events that led to the financial crisis for quite some time now, consistently announcing settlements over the years.

Shortly before leaving office, the Obama administration announced multi-billion dollar settlements with two foreign banks, Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse, for each bank’s crisis-era mortgage securitization practices.

Germany’s Deutsche Bank agreed to settle for $7.2 billion, while Switzerland’s Credit Suisse agreed to a $5.28 billion settlement with the feds.

Source: Reuters
Reprints

Related Articles

RBS to pay $1.1 billion to NCUA over mortgage securities settlement

RBS mortgage settlement with FHFA could reach $4.5B

Nomura and RBS await judge ruling on FHFA mortgage lawsuit

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Freddie Mac explores credit-risk transfer idea to gain more REIT investors

Docutech hires Amy Brandt as president and COO

Industry response: CFPB should proceed with caution on small business lending rule

Fannie Mae makes plan to draw more REIT investors into credit-risk transfers

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 