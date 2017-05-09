DocMagic and BeSmartee integrate two major eMortgage operations

DocMagic, a document management solution provider, announced it officially integrated with BeSmartee, a mortgage automation technology provider.

The combination, according to the two companies, creates a seamless connection between the two technologies, which fulfill the first two major events in the eMortgage process: online borrower application and electronic delivery of disclosures.

“eMortgages offer better speeds, security, quality and accuracy, which translate to a better borrower experience and more efficient, economical operations for the lender,” said Dominic Iannitti, CEO of DocMagic. “This integration further escalates those benefits by allowing two great technologies to operate at their peak collaborative performance.”

Borrowers can now complete a loan application and receive disclosures in a matter of minutes, and once the application is complete, disclosures are automatically created and presented to the borrower for electronic signature, with no additional effort by the lender.

“The BeSmartee/DocMagic integration avails a level of speed that the industry hasn’t experienced before but that, as more lenders discover its impact on sales and operations, more borrowers will come to expect,” states Tim Nguyen, co-founder and CEO of BeSmartee. “Together, we’re delivering the type of speed and service that Millennials have come to expect, which is key to securing new business from this coveted group of borrowers.”

DocMagic, a HousingWire 2017 Tech 100 Winner, and then some, is making a lot of strides in the digital mortgage space.

In 2016, the company launched Total eClose, allowing lenders to complete a full, true paperless eClosing from start to finish. The company also has a team of compliance experts and in-house legal staff that consistently monitors legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy.