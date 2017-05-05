Investments Lending The Ticker

Radian kicks off 2017 with higher net income and new mortgage insurance written

Thoughts from Radian’s new CEO

May 5, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Mortgage insurance new mortgage insurance written Radian Radian Group Rick Thornberry
House

Mortgage insurer Radian Group started the year off with success in several key parts of its business, including increasing its net income from last year.

Radian reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, of $76.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted, up from net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2016, of $66.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share.

Book value per share also grew in the first quarter, rising to $13.58, up 9% from $12.42 for the quarter 2016.

Similarly, new mortgage insurance written reached $10.1 billion for the quarter, up from to $13.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016 and $8.1 billion in the prior-year quarter.

“I am pleased to report strong first quarter results for Radian, including year over year growth in net income, book value and new MI business written,” said Radian’s CEO Rick Thornberry.

“As persistency rises, we expect our large, high quality MI in-force portfolio to grow and generate future premium revenue. This is the primary driver of future earnings for Radian.” Thornberry added.

“After nearly two months with Radian as CEO, my excitement about the prospects ahead continues to grow. I decided to join the company based on the excellent businesses, great team, diversified set of products and services, high quality portfolio, and the institutional commitment to serve customers,” he concluded. “Those qualities, along with a strong capital base, solid profitability and excellent market opportunity, are a winning combination.”

Other key measurements for the mortgage insurer include:

  • The total number of primary delinquent loans fell by 16.4% from the first quarter of 2016. In addition, the primary mortgage insurance delinquency rate decreased to 2.8% in the first quarter of 2017, compared to 3.5% in the first quarter of 2016.
  • The mortgage insurance provision for losses came in at $47.2 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared to $43.3 million in the prior-year period.

Reprints

Related Articles

Radian: New mortgage insurance written jumps 25% in first quarter

Radian posts record mortgage insurance written for 2016

Radian grows new mortgage insurance written 60% in Q2

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Experts weigh in: Positive jobs report fails to fix what’s wrong with housing

Economy adds 211,000 jobs in April

Interest rates slightly dent Fannie Mae's first-quarter profits

CFPB begins process to review the mortgage servicing rule

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 