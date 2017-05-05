Investments Lending

Interest rates slightly dent Fannie Mae's first quarter profits

Expects to pay $2.8 billion in dividends to Treasury

May 5, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Earnings Fannie Mae GSE mortgage finance Treasury Dividends
Fannie Mae two

According to its first-quarter earnings, Fannie Mae posted net income of $2.8 billion for the first quarter of 2017, down a net income of $5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016. It also recorded a comprehensive income of $2.8 billion for the first quarter of 2017.

The government-sponsored enterprise attributed the drop in net income to significantly smaller increases in interest rates in the first quarter of 2017 as compared with the fourth quarter of 2016.

When longer-term interest rates reported large increases in the fourth quarter of 2016, it resulted in substantial fair value gains on the company’s risk management derivatives for the quarter as well as credit-related expenses that partially offset these gains.

However, in 2017, interest rates increased only slightly in the first quarter.

Fannie Mae also reported a positive net worth of $3.4 billion as of March 31, 2017, less the current capital reserve amount of $600 million, which will be zero beginning on Jan. 1, 2018. As a result, the company expects to pay Treasury a $2.8 billion dividend in June 2017.

The chart below shows its dividend payments to Treasury sine 2008.

Click to enlarge

earnings

(Source: Fannie Mae)

Although the company’s loss reserves have declined in recent years, it expects a smaller decline in its loss reserves in 2017 than the decline in 2016.

“Across our business, we are creating new ways to help our customers make the mortgage process easier and safer, and provide options that are affordable to more borrowers,” said Timothy Mayopoulos, president and CEO. “Both the market and our operations continued to strengthen, and our progress was reflected in another profitable quarter. We look forward to advancing our vision to create a digital mortgage process, and make new strides in our efforts to encourage the creation of affordable multifamily housing.”

Reprints

Related Articles

Freddie Mac first quarter profit withstands impact of rising interest rates

Fannie Mae 4Q net income rises to $2.5 billion

Fannie Mae 1Q net income slips to $1.1B

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Economy adds 211,000 jobs in April

CFPB begins process to review the mortgage servicing rule

NMI Holdings' net income rises to $5.5 million in first quarter

Financial CHOICE Act narrowly passes committee, next stop House

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 