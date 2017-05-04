Investments Lending The Ticker

NMI Holdings' net income rises to $5.5 million in first quarter

Improves significantly from net loss last year

May 4, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Bradley Shuster Mortgage insurance National MI NMI Holdings
house case

NMI Holdings, the parent company of National MI, posted net income of $5.5 million, or $0.09 per share, for the first quarter of 2017, significantly up from a net loss of $3.9 million, or $0.07 per share, for the first quarter of 2016.

In addition, the company recorded primary insurance-in-force of $34.8 billion, up 8% from $32.2 billion at the prior quarter end and up from $18.6 billion for the same quarter a year ago,

Premiums earned in the first quarter of 2017 were up 68% over premium revenue of $19.8 million in the same quarter a year ago, which included $2.3 million related to cancellations.

Meanwhile, the new insurance written mix hit 81% monthly premium product, which compares with 75% in the prior quarter and 59% in the first quarter of 2016.

"We had another great quarter at National MI, achieving new records in the important metrics of insurance in force, premiums earned, master policies and customers generating new insurance written,” said Bradley Shuster, chairman and CEO of National MI.

“Also, subsequent to the end of the quarter, we executed an Insurance-Linked Notes transaction that enhances National MI's financial strength by providing a layer of protection against adverse losses, while at the same time providing expected additional writing capacity under PMIERs of approximately $200 million,” continued Shuster. “Our estimated after-tax cost of this coverage and capital relief is approximately 3%."

Reprints

Related Articles

MGIC 4Q net income jumps to $107.5 million

Fannie Mae 4Q net income rises to $2.5 billion

Bank of America net income soars 40% in first quarter

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

CFPB begins process to review the mortgage servicing rule

Financial CHOICE Act narrowly passes committee, next stop House

[Video] Bank of America CEO: Don't break up the big banks

Freddie Mac announces settlement of Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer offering

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 