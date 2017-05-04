Investments Real Estate

Zillow revenue hits record highs in first quarter

Surges by 32% annually

May 4, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Earnings Net loss Revenue site traffic Zillow Group
Computer keyboard house for sale

Zillow Group reported an increase in earnings in the first quarter of 2017, surpassing its own expectation and seeing an all-time high of unique users on its site in March.

The company’s revenues increased 32% from last year to a record $245.8 million. This is up from last year’s $186 million in the first quarter of 2016.

The company’s marketplace revenue increased 36% to $230.3 million, and its premier agent program grew more popular as its revenue increased 30% to $230.3 million. Zillow’s other real estate revenue increased a full 93% to $34.8 million and its mortgages revenue went up 23% to $20.3 million.

“Zillow Group's strong first quarter performance across the board was a tremendous start to 2017,” Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff said. “We beat our own expectations and surpassed last year's seasonal annual traffic peak by reaching an all-time high of unique users in March.”

“We are thrilled with our first quarter results, which demonstrate that as consumers become more engaged, real estate agents and brokerages become more successful on our platform,” Rascoff said.

And indeed, the quarter saw an uptick in new homebuyers as some reports showed the spring home-buying season looks to be the strongest in recent memory.

After the strong start to the year, Zillow increased its outlook for full-year revenue to a range of $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion, an increase of 25% annually at the midpoint of the range.

The company’s net loss for the first quarter dropped significantly, from $47.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2016 to a net loss of $4.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the first quarter this year.

Reprints

Related Articles

Stonegate Mortgage sees 555% increase in revenues in first quarter

Zillow revenue up 70%, beats estimates by $2.99 million

BB&T reports record revenues

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

United Wholesale: Closing times are still too long

Think your 6-digit salary is enough to live in San Francisco?

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates hover near 4% mark

Stonegate Mortgage sees 555% increase in revenues in first quarter

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 