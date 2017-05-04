Black Knight adds Dave Hurt to Data & Analytics division

People Movers Servicing The Ticker

May 4, 2017
Black Knight Financial Services has announced the addition of Dave Hurt to its Data & Analytics division.

Hurt has joined the company to lead business development activities in the capital markets and government sectors. In this role, he will work with Black Knight’s sales teams, developing new and existing client relationships.

“The experience, industry insight and proven talent that Dave will contribute make him a perfect fit for our team,” said Kevin Coop, president of the Black Knight Data & Analytics division. “Dave’s knowledge of secondary mortgage markets and his extensive and trusted relationships with key market players will help us to strengthen and expand Black Knight’s industry position.”

Hurt has extensive experience in his 40-year career, working in the mortgage primary and secondary markets as a vendor and a mortgage practitioner, having worked at several leading firms. In his previous position, Hurt was responsible for business development in the global capital markets.

“Black Knight is a well-respected name in the mortgage industry,” Hurt said. “The company’s market-leading mortgage behavioral model and extensive mortgage performance data are already used extensively in secondary markets. These offerings, along with Black Knight’s other robust data and analytics solutions, including its public records and multiple listing service (MLS) data, tax data and reports, home price index, automated valuation models, HOA product suite and other solutions, provide us with a tremendous opportunity to continue Black Knight’s rapid expansion in the capital market and government sectors.”

 

Dave Hurt

