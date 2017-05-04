Think your 6-digit salary is enough to live in San Francisco?

Do you think you make enough to live comfortably in San Francisco making a six-digit salary? Actually, you might not.

As it turns out, San Francisco has the highest low-income limit in the country at $105,350, according to an article by Jeff Collins for The Orange County Register.

Yes, you read that right. Even making six figures in San Francisco still could land you in the low-income category.

The article primarily focuses on Orange County (Los Angeles MSA), which holds the fifth highest low-income limit of $83,450 in annual income.

From the article:

Government and private agencies use HUD’s income calculations to determine eligibility for a wide variety of assistance programs, ranging from rent subsidy vouchers and public housing to mortgage assistance. While low-income families qualify for some programs, others are limited to households earning far less, with limits as low as $31,300 for a family of four. Record-high rents and home prices are driving up Southern California income limits. Orange County apartment rents, for example, increased 20 percent over the past seven years, while the median sale price of an Orange County house has jumped 40 percent.

While households must be in the extremely low income in order to qualify for Section 8 housing, being categorized as low income can help homebuyers get down payment assistance in this hot market.

From the article: