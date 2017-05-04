Real Estate The Ticker Valuations Homeowners

Think your 6-digit salary is enough to live in San Francisco?

Think again

May 4, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Home Price Low income Orange county San Francisco
San Francisco Bay area

Do you think you make enough to live comfortably in San Francisco making a six-digit salary? Actually, you might not.

As it turns out, San Francisco has the highest low-income limit in the country at $105,350, according to an article by Jeff Collins for The Orange County Register.

Yes, you read that right. Even making six figures in San Francisco still could land you in the low-income category.

The article primarily focuses on Orange County (Los Angeles MSA), which holds the fifth highest low-income limit of $83,450 in annual income.

From the article:

Government and private agencies use HUD’s income calculations to determine eligibility for a wide variety of assistance programs, ranging from rent subsidy vouchers and public housing to mortgage assistance. While low-income families qualify for some programs, others are limited to households earning far less, with limits as low as $31,300 for a family of four.

Record-high rents and home prices are driving up Southern California income limits. Orange County apartment rents, for example, increased 20 percent over the past seven years, while the median sale price of an Orange County house has jumped 40 percent.

While households must be in the extremely low income in order to qualify for Section 8 housing, being categorized as low income can help homebuyers get down payment assistance in this hot market.

From the article:

High-income limits are justified in a county where the median house price tops $700,000, said Karla Lopez del Rio, NeighborWorks’ vice president of marketing.

“You probably need to make three times the median income to afford the median-priced house,” Lopez del Rio said. “Actually (the income limit) is not high enough for our reality.”

Source: Orange County Register
Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

