Investments Lending Servicing The Ticker

Freddie Mac announces settlement of Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer offering

Transfers $1.12 billion in risk

May 3, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Freddie Mac GSE housing inventory SCRT Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer
Wooden block house on money

Freddie Mac announced on Wednesday the settlement of its second Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer (SCRT) offering, shifting even more credit risk to investors as part of a plan to reduce the overall risk of the government-sponsored enterprises.

The settlement also follows a greater initiative to reduce the risk for American taxpayers.

The credit risk transfer is made up of a rated, securitization of approximately $1.12 billion of both guaranteed senior and unguaranteed subordinate securities.

Additionally, the collateral backing the certificates are 4,361 fixed- and step-rate modified seasoned loans. These loans were modified to assist borrowers who were at risk of foreclosure to help them keep their homes and have all been performing for at least 12 months as of issuance, the announcement stated.

Freddie Mac explained that the SCRT securitization program is a key part of its “seasoned loan offerings to reduce less liquid assets in its mortgage-related investments portfolio and shed credit and market risk via economically reasonable transactions.”

According to the announcement, Select Portfolio Servicing will service the loans.

Freddie noted that the servicing of the loans will be in accordance with requirements similar to those applicable to the sale of non-performing loans, which prioritize borrower retention options in the event of a default and promote neighborhood stability.

So far, Freddie Mac has sold $7 billion in nonperforming loans, securitized $26 billion in re-performing loans, and transacted $2 billion in structured offerings. 

Reprints

Related Articles

Freddie Mac announces first credit risk-sharing deal of 2016

Freddie Mac announces pricing for first credit risk-sharing deal of 2016

Freddie Mac launches "Deep MI" credit risk-sharing pilot program

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

FOMC unanimously votes against raising interest rates

Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry to step down May 5

Democrats force delay in Financial CHOICE Act mark-up

Ocwen posts first quarter net loss

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 