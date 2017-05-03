Lending The Ticker

MBA: Mortgage applications stagnant as April wraps up

Refinance volume drops back down

May 3, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS MBA Mortgage Bankers Association purchase applications refinance applications
houses

It was a quiet week on the mortgage front, with applications decreasing 0.1% from one week earlier, according to the latest Mortgage Bankers Association Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending April 28, 2017.

This is compared to the previous report, which posted a slight 2.7% increase in applications.

Broken up, the Refinance Index decreased 5% from the previous week, while the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 4% from one week earlier.

The refinance share of mortgage activity dropped back down to 41.6% of total applications, compared to 44% the previous week. The adjustable-rate mortgage share of activity decreased to 8.4% of total applications.

The Federal Housing Administration’s share of total applications increased to 10.4% from 10% the week prior. The Veterans Affairs share of total applications decreased to 10.8% from 10.9% the week prior, as the United States Department of Agriculture’s share of total applications remained unchanged at 0.8% from the week prior.

For mortgage rates, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($424,100 or less) increased to 4.23% from 4.20%.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $424,100) increased to 4.18% from 4.15%.

Similarly, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA increased to 4.06% from 4.03%.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 3.51% from 3.46%, while the average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs increased to 3.29% from 3.22%.

Reprints

Related Articles

MBA: Quiet week for mortgage applications as volume drops

MBA: Mortgage applications reverse course, fall

MBA: Mortgage apps barely move as purchase loan size reaches record high

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Ocwen posts first quarter net loss

MBA comes out in support of Financial CHOICE Act, with some conditions

CoreLogic: Home prices continue upward trend in March

Freddie Mac first quarter profit withstands impact of rising interest rates

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 