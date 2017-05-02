Lending Real Estate

Is the current political environment too risky to open affordable housing discussion?

MBA Secondary panelists explain risks

May 2, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Affordable housing FHFA MBA MBA Secondary Mortgage Bankers Association

At the Mortgage Bankers Association National Secondary Market Conference and Expo in New York City Tuesday, panelists took on the topic of affordable housing.

During the session, one panelist explained the risks to bringing up the discussion of affordable housing.

“In our minds, it’s still a question as to whether a legislative approach is the right approach,” said Gerron Levi, NCRC director of policy and government affairs. “Some feel as though opening the affordable housing charter in this political environment is treacherous.”

She explained that bringing up the topic now is risky, and that it stands to lose more ground than it would gain.

“We see a lot of political risk in the current environment, and given how important homeownership is, we are concerned about opening up the discussion in the current political environment,” Levi said.

She explained that, while affordable solutions are needed, there could be other ways to go about achieving change without going through the legislative process.

The panelists explained that while the Senate is approaching the issue from a bipartisan angle, the House of Representatives is more polarized.

Other panelists agreed that some issues should not be dealt with legislatively, saying in order to bring a balance to the market, it needs to be dealt with on an administrative level.

Radian Guaranty President Teresa Bazemore explained that some of the greatest competition to the private market is often the Federal Housing Finance Agency, even without intending to be.

Bazemore suggested the possibility of having someone in the government who looks over the government agencies and ensures they are serving underrepresented buyers while not crowding out the private market.

However, Levi emphasized she believes Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac need to be able to create some competition in the market as it keeps lenders innovating and opens the credit box.

Barry Zigas, Consumer Federation of America director of housing policy disagrees. He said the secondary market does not need more competition, and that the private market can take care of that. He insisted that the primary market would stand to benefit much more from the competition the GSEs bring.

Reprints

Related Articles

Here’s the real state of the housing market

MBA: Trump’s budget shows political statement of priorities

[video] MBA President: We’re not in a housing bubble

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Here’s the real state of the housing market

Credit risk transfer market looks to expand as more investors join

Consensus from MBA Secondary: The time for GSE reform is now

[Photos] Avilla Homes builds its first leased neighborhood in Texas

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 