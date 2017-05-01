Require Holdings acquires Service 1st Valuation and Settlement Services

Lending The Ticker

May 1, 2017
Require Holdings officially acquired Service 1st Valuation and Settlement Services, a provider of valuation risk management services.

Under the acquisition, Service 1st will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Require Holdings, joining its portfolio of companies.

Require Holdings already includes reQuire Real Estate Solutions, Covius Technology Solutions and Covius Real Estate Services.

“Service 1st has proven itself to be a leader in objective valuation risk management solutions, and also an invaluable resource to clients by providing extraordinary service in a complex regulatory environment,” said Require Holdings CEO Al Will.

Mark Oliver, CEO and president of Service1st, will continue to lead company and will now report to Will.

“It is very rare that one company in our space can be acquired by another, where all of our services are complementary, and few redundancies. This is definitely a case where the sum of the whole is far greater than the sum of the parts,” said Oliver.

This isn't the first acquisition to come out of the company in 2017. Earlier this year, Require Holdings announced it completed its acquisition of Deeds on Demand, an internet-based deed and real estate document service.

