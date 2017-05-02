Lending Real Estate Homeowners

Zillow officially launches RealEstate.com, new site for Millennials, first-time buyers

Site allows buyers to search by “all-in monthly price” of home

May 2, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS first time buyers first time homebuyer online real estate online real estate listings RealEstate.com Zillow Zillow Group Zillow.com
Computer keyboard house for sale

Zillow Group officially launched its new real estate search site, RealEstate.com, on Tuesday morning, unveiling a web experience designed to help more Millennials and prospective first-time homebuyers become actual homebuyers.

Zillow Group announced back in March that it planned to launch the new site, which will pull its listings directly from multiple listings services, real estate brokerages and franchisors.

Prior to the site’s launch on Tuesday, RealEstate.com redirected to Trulia.com. Zillow acquired the domain name as part of its acquisition of Trulia in 2015.

What sets the new site apart, according to Zillow, is that RealEstate.com gives buyers a new way to search for a home – by their preferred down payment and monthly mortgage payment.

According to details provided by Zillow, RealEstate.com calculates an “All-In Monthly Price” for every home, which breaks down estimated expenses that may be part of a buyer’s monthly payment, including principal and interest, property taxes, homeowner’s insurance, HOA fees and utilities, and closing costs.

Those items will help buyers understand the additional costs associated with homeownership, Zillow says.

Zillow adds that a recently published report from its data division showed that homebuyers say that finding a home within their budget is their top concern.

“RealEstate.com is designed to equip the next generation of home buyers to find a home that suits their needs and budget,” said Jeremy Wacksman, chief marketing officer at Zillow Group.

“We know from our research that affordability is a huge driver for home buyers, and that first-time buyers are more likely to go over budget,” Wacksman added. “By tailoring the home search experience on RealEstate.com around a home’s monthly cost, we hope to make the home buying experience less daunting and even more transparent for first-time buyers.”

According to Zillow Group, real estate agents will receive the same services they currently have on Zillow and Trulia on RealEstate.com.

 

Reprints

Related Articles

Zillow launching RealEstate.com, new site focused on Millennials

News Corp CEO: Realtor.com makes us 'world's largest player in digital real estate'

It's official: Zillow now owns Trulia

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Ocwen nearing massive MSR deal with New Residential

Supreme Court rules cities can sue banks for predatory lending

Airbnb agrees to let California conduct fair housing tests on hosts

Housing industry praises Trump's selection of Pam Patenaude as HUD deputy secretary

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 