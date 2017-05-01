Investments Lending The Ticker

NCUA recovers $445 million from UBS for RMBS losses

Total recoveries now nearly $4.8 billion

May 1, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS National Credit Union Administration NCUA RMBS U.S. Central Federal Credit Union Western Corporate Federal Credit Union
Money

The National Credit Union Administration, on behalf of U.S. Central Federal Credit Union and Western Corporate Federal Credit Union, announced it recovered $445 million from UBS over claims that stem from losses related to purchases of residential mortgage-backed securities by those corporate credit unions.

This settlement covers claims asserted in 2012 by the NCUA Board as liquidating agent for U.S. Central Federal Credit Union and Western Corporate Federal Credit Union in federal district court in Kansas.

As a result of the settlement, NCUA said it would dismiss its pending suit against UBS, which does not admit fault as part of the agreement.

The suit is simply the latest in a string of announcements from NCUA as it continues to recover losses from mortgage securities.

“This latest recovery, together with prior recoveries, has helped shield credit unions from greater Stabilization Fund assessments and provided a measure of accountability for the firms that sold faulty securities to the corporate credit unions,” NCUA Acting Board Chairman J. Mark McWatters said. “It remains incumbent on NCUA to provide transparency in terms of the settlements, the legal fees and other costs that go with them, and how these affect the Stabilization Fund.”

Back in April 2016, NCUA announced it reached a separate $69.8 million settlement with UBS for claims arising from losses to Members United Corporate Federal Credit Union and Southwest Corporate Federal Credit Union.

In October 2015Barclays and Wachovia, now a part of Wells Fargo, said they would pay a total of $378 million to NCUA as part of two separate settlements stemming from losses related to purchases of residential mortgage-backed securities.

And this won’t be the last announcement of this kind from NCUA. The administration still has pending litigation against various residential mortgage-backed securities trustees related to corporate credit union losses.

So far, NCUA’s recoveries from financial institutions the agency alleged sold faulty securities to five corporate credit unions, leading to their collapse, have reached nearly $4.8 billion.

The net proceeds from recoveries are used to pay claims against the five failed corporate credit unions, including those of the Temporary Corporate Credit Union Stabilization Fund, NCUA added. 

Reprints

Related Articles

UBS will pay $69.8 million to NCUA for credit union RMBS losses

Barclays, Wachovia to pay $378 million to NCUA to settle RMBS losses

Morgan Stanley reaches $225 million settlement with NCUA

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Require Holdings acquires Service 1st Valuation and Settlement Services

Cardinal Financial premieres wholesale channel

Republicans shift into overdrive to pass Dodd-Frank replacement

Blend and The Mortgage Collaborative partner to help more lenders go digital

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 