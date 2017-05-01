Cardinal Financial premieres wholesale channel

Lending The Ticker

May 1, 2017
Brena Swanson
Cardinal Financial Company announced the launch of Cardinal Financial Wholesale, its new wholesale channel.

The company also revealed a new end-to-end digital solution for the wholesale loan process, Octane.

Octane is Cardinal Financial’s loan origination system that will help “increase certainty” and “automate many components of the process,” the company said.

“Too many wholesale lenders are operating from stagnant perspectives, lacking strategy for the future, and use archaic processes bolted onto inadequate technology. It’s time we evolved. We are excited about transforming the wholesale experience and bringing it into the future,” said Amy Mahar, senior vice president-director of Third-Party Originations.

Nick Florez, president of Cardinal Financial, also commented on the announcement, stating, “We have developed a platform that is designed to make the broker processor’s life easier and create a better, faster experience through automation. Octane creates real efficiencies in the process and removes typical obstacles, allowing the broker to focus on relationship building and origination growth.”

