May Kudos: Celebrating milestones, launches and awards in the mortgage industry

Tavant Technologies, Primary Residential Mortgage, ATTOM Data Solutions and more

May 1, 2017
Caroline Basile
Our KUDOS section lets us celebrate the achievements of those in the mortgage industry as they grow, give and achieve. 

GIVING BACK

Top producers with Primary Residential Mortgage were invited to a Costa Rican elementary school during its 12th annual top producers event. Thirty-five team members participated in a day of giving back at Mercedes Elementary School in Ortega, Costa Rica. Teachers and students at the school received essential items needed for its daily activities and classrooms, such as electric fans, new computer desks, tables, chairs and a large amount of everyday school supplies. The exterior of the school received a facelift from volunteers and they also repaired a roof that had been previously damaged.

“We are committed to helping children around the world. We believe that every child deserves a chance to learn and a chance at a better future,” said David Zitting, PRMI’s CEO. 

MILESTONES

Tavant Technologies announced it has opened its second U.S. development and innovation center in Dallas, Texas, and plans to add 300 new employees across the U.S. this year. Tavant has been growing rapidly, doubling its revenue in the last two years.

“Our commitment to customer success and developing innovative products and solutions has enabled our rapid growth,” said Sarvesh Mahesh, Tavant’s founder and CEO. “It is exciting to achieve growth across all our businesses with high customer satisfaction.”

AWARDS

Alan Hummel, First American Mortgage Solutions’ chief appraiser and vice president of valuation, was honored with the Collateral Risk Network’s annual Valuation Visionary Award at Valuation Expo in Orlando. The award recognizes a standout collateral valuation professional who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation and professionalism.

Waterstone Mortgage has been named as a 2017 Ellie Mae Hall of Fame winner. The lender received the award for Exceptional Achievement in Loan Quality. This is Waterstone Mortgage’s third time to be recognized as an Ellie Mae Hall of Fame winner, previously earning awards in 2015 and 2016. 

LAUNCHES

ATTOM Data Solutions launched a two-for-one lead product proven to identify properties with a high likelihood of selling within 30 days of an indicated settlement date — providing both pre-mover leads and new homeowner leads. Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM, said that during three years of research the company found that purchase leads are highly indicative, with more than 60% of the purchase leads matching to a closed sale within just 30 days of the identified settlement date provided in the lead, and 76% of the purchase leads matching to a closed sale within 90 days of the identified settlement date.

MountainView Capital Holdings has rebranded and changed its name to MountainView Financial Solutions to better reflect the company’s diverse offerings of professional services, including valuation and pricing services, credit and interest rate risk solutions, model risk management and transaction advisory services. 

Corcoran Consulting & Coaching launched a new training program for single real estate agents who want to build a team. The STEPS (Solopreneur to Entrepreneur Performance Systems) Coaching Program utilizes two training phases. Phase I provides one-on-one coaching for agents interested in building a team and Phase II introduces additional members to the team and works with the agent to enhance all systems and to accommodate the growing team.

 

 

Caroline Basile joined HousingWire in August 2016 as an editorial assistant and is now an associate editor for HousingWire Magazine.

