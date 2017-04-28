Blend and The Mortgage Collaborative partner to help more lenders go digital

The Mortgage Collaborative and Blend announced a partnership to bring the digital experience to a network of small, mid-sized, and community-based lenders.

Founded in 2013, The Mortgage Collaborative is the nation’s only independent mortgage cooperative.

This network of lenders will now receive discounted pricing on Blend’s white-label platform, which creates an end-to-end digital mortgage experience. “Lenders stand to save ample time, energy, and resources when they can offer their customers a truly digital mortgage experience,” said Rich Swerbinsky, executive vice president of National Sales & Strategic Alliances for The Mortgage Collaborative.

As a 2017 HousingWire Tech 100 winner, Blend is a Silicon Valley technology company that’s helping bring mortgages into the modern age.

“Blend uses technology and consumer-centered design to provide the most seamless home lending process possible,” said Nima Ghamsari, CEO and co-founder of Blend. “The Mortgage Collaborative has assembled an impressive roster of lenders, and this partnership will help ensure lenders of all shapes and sizes can offer their consumers a truly modern borrowing experience.”

Ghamsari recently noted in an interview with HousingWire that the pace of change in digital innovation in the housing industry is incredible.

“The pace of change is incredible. Two years ago, everyone was talking about nothing but compliance. We couldn't even have a discussion with a lender about anything digital,” said Ghamsari.

“Then last year, companies started talking about digital, sparked in part by Rocket and other fintech lenders in the Bay Area,” he continued. “Now, that's the only thing lenders want to talk about. It's been an impressively quick and definitive transformation.”