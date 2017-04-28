Lending The Ticker

Blend and The Mortgage Collaborative partner to help more lenders go digital

Small, mid-sized and community lenders can now better access technology

April 28, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Blend Digital innovation mortgage technology The Mortgage Collaborative
Digital house

The Mortgage Collaborative and Blend announced a partnership to bring the digital experience to a network of small, mid-sized, and community-based lenders.

Founded in 2013, The Mortgage Collaborative is the nation’s only independent mortgage cooperative.

This network of lenders will now receive discounted pricing on Blend’s white-label platform, which creates an end-to-end digital mortgage experience. “Lenders stand to save ample time, energy, and resources when they can offer their customers a truly digital mortgage experience,” said Rich Swerbinsky, executive vice president of National Sales & Strategic Alliances for The Mortgage Collaborative.

As a 2017 HousingWire Tech 100 winner, Blend is a Silicon Valley technology company that’s helping bring mortgages into the modern age.

“Blend uses technology and consumer-centered design to provide the most seamless home lending process possible,” said Nima Ghamsari, CEO and co-founder of Blend. “The Mortgage Collaborative has assembled an impressive roster of lenders, and this partnership will help ensure lenders of all shapes and sizes can offer their consumers a truly modern borrowing experience.”

Ghamsari recently noted in an interview with HousingWire that the pace of change in digital innovation in the housing industry is incredible.

“The pace of change is incredible. Two years ago, everyone was talking about nothing but compliance. We couldn't even have a discussion with a lender about anything digital,” said Ghamsari.

“Then last year, companies started talking about digital, sparked in part by Rocket and other fintech lenders in the Bay Area,” he continued. “Now, that's the only thing lenders want to talk about. It's been an impressively quick and definitive transformation.”

Reprints

Related Articles

Blend CEO on why lenders are reluctant to adopt digital mortgages

PCLender partners with Blend to bring digital mortgages to more lenders

Guardian Mortgage launches complete digital mortgage

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Moody's: Canadian lumber tariff may take up to 6 months to impact U.S. homebuilders

Democrats fight back against Dodd-Frank replacement act

Ellie Mae revenue jumps 26% in first quarter 2017

The long journey ahead for tax reform and what it means for housing

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 