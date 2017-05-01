From HW Magazine
Silver bullet: Reverse mortgages offer golden opportunity for profitable loan growth
Retiring Baby Boomers are sitting on $6.2 trillion in home equity
Fannie Mae’s National Housing Survey found that 37% of senior homeowners felt concern for their finances during retirement, yet only 6% of seniors are interested in utilizing home equity as a financial solution. With $6.2 trillion in home equity to bolster retirement income, why aren’t more senior homeowners taking advantage of products like reverse mortgages?