Silver bullet: Reverse mortgages offer golden opportunity for profitable loan growth

Retiring Baby Boomers are sitting on $6.2 trillion in home equity

May 1, 2017
Caroline Basile
Fannie Mae’s National Housing Survey found that 37% of senior homeowners felt concern for their finances during retirement, yet only 6% of seniors are interested in utilizing home equity as a financial solution. With $6.2 trillion in home equity to bolster retirement income, why aren’t more senior homeowners taking advantage of products like reverse mortgages? 
Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 