Lending The Ticker

Ellie Mae revenue jumps 26% in first quarter 2017

Despite industry mortgage volume declining

April 28, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Ellie Mae Encompass Encompass360 Mortgage Earnings
finane concept

Ellie Mae powered through industry declines in mortgage volumes and recorded a strong boost in revenue for the first quarter 2017.

Ellie Mae is a mortgage technology solution provider and features Encompass as is its flagship mortgage management solution. 

According to the company’s first-earnings release, total revenue for the first quarter of 2017 increased to $93 million, up 26% from $73.6 million for the first quarter of 2016. Last quarter, Ellie Mae posted $96.2 million in revenue in the fourth quarter.

Net income for the first quarter of 2017 also jumped, increasing to $9.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2016.

Ellie Mae noted that first quarter 2017 net income reflects the impact of changes to the GAAP tax treatment of stock compensation benefits.

“We had a very productive first quarter and are on track for a solid year,” said Jonathan Corr, president and CEO of Ellie Mae. “Revenue increased 26% and seat bookings were strong at 12,100. While industry wide mortgage volume declined by 34% from the fourth quarter, lenders of all sizes continue to see the value of our Encompass Lending Platform as demonstrated by our Q1 seat bookings.”

Looking ahead, Ellie Mae expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $109 million to $111 million. Net income is expected to be in the range of $15.7 million to $16.4 million, or $0.43 to $0.45per diluted share.

And for the full year 2017, revenue is expected to be in the range of $433 million to $440 million, while net income is expected to be in the range of $50 million to $55 million, or $1.37 to $1.49 per diluted share.

Reprints

Related Articles

Ellie Mae posts first $100 million revenue quarter

Ellie Mae reports record 1Q revenue

Ellie Mae revenue surges 65%

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Blend and The Mortgage Collaborative partner to help more lenders go digital

Moody's: Canadian lumber tariff may take up to 6 months to impact U.S. homebuilders

Democrats fight back against Dodd-Frank replacement act

The long journey ahead for tax reform and what it means for housing

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 