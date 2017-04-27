Lending People Movers The Ticker

Banc of California names Doug Bowers president, CEO

Previously served as president, CEO of Square 1 Bank

April 27, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Banc Home Loans Banc of California Doug Bowers
office table

Banc of California announced Thursday that it selected Doug Bowers to serve as the bank’s new president and chief executive officer, effective May 8, 2017. Bowers will also serve on the bank’s board of directors.

Bowers brings more than 35 years of experience to the position. Most recently, Bowers served as president and chief executive officer of Square 1 Bank from 2011 until its sale to PacWest Bancorp in 2015.

From 2009 to 2011, Bowers served as a managing director of Lone Star Funds/Hudson Advisors, a leading private equity firm that invests globally in a variety of financial assets. During his tenure, Bowers co-lead the fund's bank acquisition efforts.

For the majority of his career, Bowers worked at Bank of America, spending 28 years at the bank from 1980 through 2008.

While at Bank of America, Bowers served in various roles including: head of large corporate banking for the U.S., Canada and Latin America including middle market investment banking and sports finance; specialized product executive with responsibility for seven distinct businesses generating over $3 billion in revenue and $1.4 billion in net income; president of the leasing and capital business; and president of all activity in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

“We are pleased to welcome Doug to Banc of California,” Robert Sznewajs, chairman of the board, said.

“The board conducted an extensive search and is confident Bowers has the right banking expertise and leadership skills to lead the company,” Sznewajs added.

“His industry experience, operational know-how and commitment to community values will be invaluable in continuing our mission,” Sznewajs continued. “Under Doug's guidance and with the assistance of our broader executive team and employees, we believe the bank is well positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities and enhance shareholder value.”

Bowers takes over at Banc of California during a time of transition, as the bank recently sold its mortgage business, Banc Home Loans, to Caliber Home Loans.

“I look forward to leading this team of talented bankers and see great opportunities for the bank as it optimizes its focus on commercial banking and continues to grow scalable products and solutions for California's businesses and entrepreneurs,” Bowers said. “I am eager to begin work with our Board, senior management and employees as we plan and execute the path forward on behalf of all of our stakeholders.”

Reprints

Related Articles

Caliber Home Loans finalizes acquisition of Banc Home Loans

Caliber Home Loans acquiring Banc Home Loans

J. Ronald Terwilliger Foundation adds NMHC President Doug Bibby

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Neat Capital unveils digital mortgage platform, acquires Whole Loan Solutions

Stonegate Mortgage shareholders "overwhelmingly approve" sale to Home Point Financial

Mnuchin declares support for Republican Dodd-Frank replacement

Quicken Loans adds Casey Hurbis to lead marketing efforts

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 