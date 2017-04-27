Real Estate The Ticker

First quarter homeownership rate underwhelms

Black homeownership rate increases slightly

April 27, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS 50-year low homebuying homeownership rate U.S. Census Bureau
home tops

The homeownership rate continues to hover near all-time lows, showing little signs of improvement from last quarter or even last year.

The homeownership rate for the first quarter of 2017 barely moved, inching up to 63.6%, up slightly from 63.5% last quarter and down from 63.7% last year, according to the first quarter report from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Click to Enlarge

Q1 2017

(Source: U.S. Census Bureau)

The homeownership rate dropped to its lowest rate since 1965 in the second quarter last year when it hit 62.9%.

National vacancy rates also remained steady at 7% in the first quarter for rental vacancies, unchanged from the fourth quarter and up slightly from 6.9% last year. The homeowner vacancy rate remained unchanged from last year at 1.7%. This was down slightly from 1.8% in the fourth quarter.

The Midwest holds the highest homeownership rate at 67.6%, followed by the South at 65.4%, the Northeast at 60.6% and the West at 59%.

Unsurprisingly, homeownership rates were highest for those ages 65 and older at 78.6%, and lowest for those 35 and younger and 34.3%, the report showed.

“Today’s homeownership report is fairly underwhelming, with most key indicators largely remaining flat or changing only modestly,” Zillow Chief Economist Svenja Gudell said.

“But there are a few bright spots under the hood,” Gudell said. “Hispanic and black homeownership rates both rose, even as they still remain far below white and Asian rates.”

By race, White households held the highest homeownership rate at 71.8%, followed by Asian, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander at 56.8%. Hispanic households came in at 46.6%.

The only race to see a significant change from last quarter’s numbers were Black households, which held the lowest rate at 42.7%, up slightly from the fourth quarter’s 41.7%.

Reprints

Related Articles

Homeownership rate continues to hover near 50-year low

Phoenix homeownership rate surpasses national average for first time in 6 years

Trulia reports Millennials think housing no longer part of American Dream

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

CFPB releases report promoting diversity in mortgage industry

CoreLogic: Distressed sales drop to lowest level in nearly 10 years

Lack of housing supply slows pending home sales in March

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates increase after weeks of declines

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 