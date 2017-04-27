Lending The Ticker

Radian: New mortgage insurance written jumps 25% in first quarter

Refinance share of mortgage insurance shrinks

April 27, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Earnings Mortgage insurance Radian
House

Private mortgage insurer Radian Group’s new mortgage insurance written jumped 25% in the first quarter 2017, helping drive a strong start to the year.

According to its first-quarter earnings release, new mortgage insurance written hit $10.1 billion for the quarter, compared to $13.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016 and $8.1 billion in the prior-year quarter.  

Similar to industry trends, refinance insurance dropped in the first quarter, accounting for 16% of total NIW, compared to 27% in the fourth quarter of 2016, and 19% a year ago.

Net income for the quarter increased to $76.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, up from $66.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the first quarter 2016.

“I am pleased to report strong first quarter results for Radian, including year over year growth in net income, book value and new MI business written,” said Radian’s CEO Rick Thornberry. “As persistency rises, we expect our large, high quality MI in-force portfolio to grow and generate future premium revenue. This is the primary driver of future earnings for Radian.”

The two charts below break down the highlights from Radian’s earnings.

The first gives an overview of how the mortgage insurer improved in the first quarter, while the second one looks specifically at net income.

Click to enlarge

one

two

(Source: Radian)

Here are other quick highlights from the report:

  • Total primary mortgage insurance in force grew to $185.9 billion, compared to $183.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2016, and $175.4 billion as of March 31, 2016.
  • The mortgage insurance provision for losses came in at $47.2 million in the first quarter, down from $54.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, but up from $43.3 million in the prior-year period.
  • The total number of primary delinquent loans fell by 11.4% in the first quarter from the fourth quarter of 2016, and by 16.4% from the first quarter of 2016.
  • Total net mortgage insurance claims paid dropped to $82.1 million in the first quarter, down from $116.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, and $127.7 million in the first quarter of 2016.

“After nearly two months with Radian as CEO, my excitement about the prospects ahead continues to grow. I decided to join the company based on the excellent businesses, great team, diversified set of products and services, high quality portfolio, and the institutional commitment to serve customers,” Thornberry added. “Those qualities, along with a strong capital base, solid profitability and excellent market opportunity, are a winning combination.”

Reprints

Related Articles

Radian grows new mortgage insurance written 60% in Q2

Radian posts record mortgage insurance written for 2016

Radian writes $3 billion in new mortgage insurance

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

The long journey ahead for tax reform and what it means for housing

Old Republic title insurance "far outpaced" last year's earnings

Step one: Republicans begin fight for Dodd-Frank replacement

Mortgage experts agree: There is no housing bubble

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 