Quicken Loans adds Casey Hurbis to lead marketing efforts

April 26, 2017
Ben Lane
It seems that can’t more than a few minutes without seeing an ad from Quicken Loans, as the company pushes its Rocket Mortgage more and more into the mainstream.

Now the company will have a new person shepherding those ubiquitous marketing efforts, as Quicken Loans announced recently that Casey Hurbris is joining the online lender to serve as the company’s chief marketing officer.

In this role, Hurbis will lead Quicken Loans’ consumer-facing marketing team and will be responsible for all online and traditional marketing initiatives.

Hurbis brings 24 years of experience in a wide range of roles, including consumer engagement, strategic planning, digital advertising, partnership development, experiential marketing and other fields to his new role at Quicken Loans. 

Previously, Hurbis led North American brand communications and advertising at FIAT. During his time at FIAT, Hurbis led the company’s reintroduction to the U.S. market after more than an absence of more than 25 years.
At FIAT, Hurbis led major initiatives including the creation of two Super Bowl commercials, large-scale brand campaigns, social media promotions and co-branded partnerships.

“Casey is someone who is not afraid to push the envelope. We are confident he will take Quicken Loans’ leading national brand to the next level and beyond,” said Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner.Casey Hurbis

“Casey brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from both the agency and corporate perspectives,” Farner continued. “Our millions of clients and future clients will see Quicken Loans in creative and unexpected ways as Casey leads our tremendously talented marketing team to leverage our brand, technology, culture and award winning client service record.”

As chief marketing officer, Hurbis replaces Farner, who was recently promoted from that position to CEO.

For Hurbis, the position at Quicken is an opportunity to return to his hometown.

“I was born and raised in the Detroit area and throughout my career I have never had a chance to work in the city,” Hurbis said.

“I am thrilled to not only be working in the heart of city, but for a company as distinctly Detroit as Quicken Loans,” Hurbis added.

“Quicken Loans has a fantastic brand and a driven marketing team ready to take the company to new heights,” Hurbis concluded. “I am more than excited to forge new paths in how we tell our story and communicate with our clients and future homebuyers from coast to coast. We are going to push the limits when it comes to creative and innovative marketing campaigns that integrate our digital and traditional strategies.”

