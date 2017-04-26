Investments Lending

SEC, Delaware accuse mortgage loan officer of running Ponzi scheme

Matthew Krimm charged with dozens of counts of fraud

April 26, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Delaware Matthew Krimm Ponzi scheme Securities and Exchange Commission
Gavel justice law legal

A Delaware mortgage loan officer ran a Ponzi scheme that bilked more than $1.69 million out of investors who thought they were investing in a “highly successful” mortgage business, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Delaware Department of Justice claim in new legal filings.

The SEC announced this week that it is charging Matthew Krimm and Krimm Financial Services, the company Krimm owned, with fraudulently inducing at least 25 investors to invest more than $1.69 million with Krimm and KFS in an unregistered offering of promissory notes.

Among the investors allegedly taken by Krimm are mortgage loan customers of his former employer.

In its complaint, the SEC alleges that Krimm and Krimm Financial Services falsely claimed that they owned and operated their own “highly successful” mortgage loan business.

The SEC also alleges that Krimm and his company lied to investors about the profitability of the company by providing the investors with “misleading offering documents, false income statements and false revenue and profit projections.”

According to the SEC complaint, Krimm falsely claimed that the money raises from investors would be used to expand Krimm Financial Services’ mortgage business, including opening new offices, hiring new loan officers and expanding its reverse mortgage lending business.

But, according to the complaint, Krimm and Krimm Financial Services actually did not operate a mortgage lending business of their own, and they allegedly used more than 75% of the money from new investors to pay Krimm's personal expenses and to pay back prior investors to maintain the appearance that Krimm Financial was profitable.

The Delaware Department of Justice was more blunt in its assessment of the situation, stating that Krimm was allegedly running a "Ponzi scheme," where he repaid his early investors with funds from later investors.

For his participation in the alleged Ponzi scheme, the state of Delaware filed a 25-count charge against Krimm, including charges of racketeering and securities fraud.

The Delaware indictment also charges Krimm with eight counts of felony theft, eight counts of securities fraud and eight counts of selling unregistered securities.

Reprints

Related Articles

SEC busts two men for $7M collateralized mortgage obligation Ponzi scheme

SEC accuses Michigan pastor of leading $6.7 million real estate fraud scheme

Utah real estate company charged with operating $28 million Ponzi scheme

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Quicken Loans adds Casey Hurbis to lead marketing efforts

Mortgage bond trader Jesse Litvak sentenced to two years for fraud…again

Ocwen pulls a PHH: Asks court to declare CFPB unconstitutional, requests DOJ help

U.S. Bank fined $15 million for bankruptcy filing violations

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 