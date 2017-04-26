Cara Krause joins Mortgage Capital Trading as regional sales director

Mortgage Capital Trading, a mortgage hedge advisory and secondary marketing technology firm, has announced the addition of industry veteran Cara Krause as regional sales director. Krause, who has more than 25 years of experience working in the mortgage banking industry, will oversee business development efforts and client management for new lender clients in the Northeast region of the country.

Krause previously worked for Impac Mortgage, where she successfully developed key relationships with lenders that helped expand the company’s correspondent business channel. Prior to working at Impac, Krause served as vice president and regional account manager at Envoy Mortgage, establishing a territory for delegated and non-delegated correspondent lending for a new division.

She has also previously held senior sales positions for several lenders and banks, including First Horizon Home Loans, Fleet Bank Boston/Washington Mutual and Carteret Savings Bank.

"We are pleased to welcome Cara to the MCT team. She is a veteran of the mortgage industry and brings extensive experience to help grow and nurture our list of lender clients,” said Bill Wooten, managing director at MCT. “Cara has an excellent reputation and a long-standing track record of developing strong relationships with lenders of all types, adding depth to our sales efforts in the Northeast.”