HUD Secretary Carson visits Columbus, Ohio

Ben Carson, secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is spending this week in Columbus, Ohio, on the fourth stop of his listening tour.

After being appointed as HUD Secretary, Carson announced he would conduct a national listening tour to hear from the communities and see what’s working, and what isn’t. His first stop was his hometown of Detroit.

After that he spent two days in HousingWire’s own backyard – Dallas. He spent the first day doing more talking than listening, telling the community that HUD is about more than just housing. The second day, however, he said barely anything, opting instead to listen to the needs and successes of the housing community. He even paid an impromptu visit to one of the local residents.

After that the secretary took his tour to Jacksonville, Florida, where he toured the federally subsidized Eureka Gardens.

Last week Carson took a break in his listening tour to visit Oklahoma City, where he memorialized the lives tragically lost in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

But now he is back on the road and will spend Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week in the Columbus, Ohio area.

Here is Secretary Carson’s schedule for the next three days:

WEDNESDAY

Secretary Carson addresses the Ohio Housing Council

11:30 – 11:45 a.m. ET Athletic Club of Columbus 136 E. Broad St.

Secretary Carson visits the Van Buren Shelter and Van Buren Village

1:30 – 2:15 p.m. ET 595 Van Buren Drive

Secretary Carson visits the Commons at Livingston

2:40 – 3:30 p.m. ET 3341 East Livingston Ave.

THURSDAY

Secretary Carson visits Columbus Choice Neighborhood

10:45 – 11:30 a.m. ET 240 N Champion Ave.

Secretary Carson visits Scholar House

1:15 – 2:00 p.m. ET 114 N. 17th St.

Secretary Carson visits Franklin Station

2:15 – 3:00 p.m. ET 524 W Broad St.

Secretary Carson addresses HOME 2017 Conference

3:30 – 3:40 p.m. ET Columbus Renaissance Hotel 50 N 3rd St.

FRIDAY

Secretary Carson visits Pearl House

9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET 218 W Chestnut St.

Secretary Carson visits Freedom’s Path