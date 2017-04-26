Real Estate

HUD Secretary Carson visits Columbus, Ohio

Marks fourth stop on national listening tour

April 26, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Ben Carson Columbus, Ohio HUD HUD Secretary Listening tour U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
Ben Carson

Ben Carson, secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is spending this week in Columbus, Ohio, on the fourth stop of his listening tour.

After being appointed as HUD Secretary, Carson announced he would conduct a national listening tour to hear from the communities and see what’s working, and what isn’t. His first stop was his hometown of Detroit.

After that he spent two days in HousingWire’s own backyard – Dallas. He spent the first day doing more talking than listening, telling the community that HUD is about more than just housing. The second day, however, he said barely anything, opting instead to listen to the needs and successes of the housing community. He even paid an impromptu visit to one of the local residents.

After that the secretary took his tour to Jacksonville, Florida, where he toured the federally subsidized Eureka Gardens.

Last week Carson took a break in his listening tour to visit Oklahoma City, where he memorialized the lives tragically lost in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

But now he is back on the road and will spend Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week in the Columbus, Ohio area.

Here is Secretary Carson’s schedule for the next three days:

WEDNESDAY

Secretary Carson addresses the Ohio Housing Council

11:30 – 11:45 a.m. ET

Athletic Club of Columbus

136 E. Broad St.

Secretary Carson visits the Van Buren Shelter and Van Buren Village

1:30 – 2:15 p.m. ET

595 Van Buren Drive

Secretary Carson visits the Commons at Livingston

2:40 – 3:30 p.m. ET

3341 East Livingston Ave.

THURSDAY

Secretary Carson visits Columbus Choice Neighborhood

10:45 – 11:30 a.m. ET

240 N Champion Ave.

Secretary Carson visits Scholar House

1:15 – 2:00 p.m. ET

114 N. 17th St.

Secretary Carson visits Franklin Station

2:15 – 3:00 p.m. ET

524 W Broad St.

Secretary Carson addresses HOME 2017 Conference

3:30 – 3:40 p.m. ET

Columbus Renaissance Hotel

50 N 3rd St.

FRIDAY

Secretary Carson visits Pearl House

9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET

218 W Chestnut St.

Secretary Carson visits Freedom’s Path

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

461 Hines Blvd.

Reprints

Related Articles

An inside look at Ben Carson’s listening tour

WATCH: HUD Secretary Ben Carson speaks to reducing government role in housing

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Carson will accept HUD secretary role

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Experts: Spring home-buying season starts off with a bang

Consumer confidence slips lower in April

New home sales soar above market expectations

FHFA: Home prices jump 6.4% annually in February

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 