Lending The Ticker

MBA: Mortgage applications post slight uptick

Refinance loan size reaches new high

April 26, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS MBA Mortgage Bankers Association Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
clothespin houses

Mortgage applications continue to fluctuate and increased 2.7% from one week earlier, according to latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending April 21, 2017.

This is compared to the previous report that recorded a 1.8% decrease in applications.

When you break apart refinance and purchase applications, the Refinance Index increased 7% from the previous week.

However, the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 1% from one week earlier.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased after falling to the lowest level since September 2008 at the beginning of the month. The refinance share of mortgage activity now sits at 44% of total applications, up from 42.4% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage share of activity increased to 8.7% of total applications.

Meanwhile, the average loan size for refinance applications increased to its highest level since September 2016, $266,900. At the start of April, the average loan size for purchase applications reached a survey high, coming in at $318,700.

The Federal Housing Administration’s share of total applications decreased to 10% from 11% the week prior, while the Veterans Affairs’ share of total applications decreased to 10.9% from 11.1% the week prior.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s share of total applications also decreased, falling to 0.8% from 1% the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($424,100 or less) decreased to its lowest level since November 2016, 4.20%, from 4.22%.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $424,100) remained unchanged from 4.15%.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to 4.03% from 4.09%, as the average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to its lowest level since November 2016, 3.46%.  

Falling to its lowest level since November 2016, the average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs decreased to 3.22%, from 3.27%.

 

Reprints

Related Articles

MBA: Mortgage applications post quiet start to 2017

MBA: Mortgage applications slightly increase

MBA: Mortgage applications reverse course, drop

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Mnuchin: White House to negotiate 15% corporate tax rate

How will America's lumber fight with Canada impact homebuilders?

Community bankers: GSE reform should keep what works and just fix the problems

Blend CEO on why lenders are reluctant to adopt digital mortgages

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 