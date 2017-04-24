RE/MAX and HouseCanary collaborate to provide agents with real estate data

RE/MAX and HouseCanary, a real estate data analytics company, announced a collaboration to provide agents with exclusive data to utilize when working with clients.

HouseCanary is a real estate analytics company that provides values and forecasts for more than 18,000 U.S. residential markets and 100 million properties.

Through the collaboration, RE/MAX agents can now use HouseCanary’s Value Reports, which includes market and property-level intelligence.

RE/MAX noted that through the partnership, its agents would “become a trusted source of information and ‘prove their gut’ on property prices.”

HouseCanary CEO Jeremy Sicklick expanded on the reports further stating, “HouseCanary measures price movements on every residential block in the country, allowing for precise valuations today and three years into the future. Our algorithms combine 40 years of history, 1 billion residential transactions and hundreds of proprietary calculations influencing home values, such as capital markets, jobs, traffic…even views from a property’s backyard.”

Both RE/MAX and HouseCanary have been on the move as of late.

Earlier this this year HouseCanary and Google Cloud Platform Commercial Datasets announced a collaboration to help bring housing data and information to a broader audience.

And back in October 2016, RE/MAX announced it launched Motto Mortgage, a mortgage brokerage franchise that the company plans to take nationwide.