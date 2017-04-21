Lending Servicing The Ticker

Here's where the CFPB will ramp up its focus in fair lending oversight this year

Mortgage lending high on list

April 21, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS 2016 Fair Lending report Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fair lending
Spotlight

After looking back at its fair lending priorities for 2016, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau highlighted what areas will be on the top of its radar for 2017.

Mortgages made to the top of the list, pinned as one of the three areas that the CFPB said it would increase its focus this year.

According to the CFPB’s 2016 Fair Lending report, “Based on the risks we identified, our market-level focus for the past five years has been on ensuring that consumers are not excluded from or made to pay more for mortgages, indirect auto loans, and credit cards because of their race, ethnicity, sex, or age.”

“Going forward, because of emerging fair lending risks in other areas, we are increasing our focus on redlining, mortgage and student loan servicing, and small business lending. We remain committed to assessing and evaluating fair lending risk in all credit markets under the Bureau’s jurisdiction,” the report stated.

The CFPB stated that mortgage lending continues to be a key priority for the Office of Fair Lending for both supervision and enforcement through 2017.

In particular, the CFPB has focused on redlining risk and evaluating whether lenders have intentionally discouraged prospective applicants in minority neighborhoods from applying for credit.

The bureau noted, however, that although statistics play an important role in this work, it never looks at numbers alone or in a vacuum, but rather considers multiple factors, including potentially nondiscriminatory explanations for differential lending patterns.

In last year alone, the CFPB’s fair lending supervisory and public enforcement actions resulted in approximately $46 million in remediation to harmed consumers.

“In the coming years, we will increase our focus on markets or products where we see significant or emerging fair lending risk to consumers, including redlining, mortgage loan servicing, student loan servicing, and small business lending,” said CFPB Director Richard Cordray.  

“Discrimination on prohibited grounds in the financial marketplace, though squarely against the law, is by no means a thing of the past,” he said. “The Consumer Bureau will continue to enforce existing fair lending laws at a steady and vigorous pace, taking care to ensure broad-based industry engagement and consistent oversight.”

John Culhane broke down the 68-page report in a blog post on the CFPB Monitor, stating that the three 2017 priority areas are the same as those identified by Patrice Ficklin, associate director of the CFPB’s Office of Fair Lending, in her December 2016 blog post that outlined the CFPB ‘s fair lending priorities for 2017. 

The blog post did point out that unlike Ficklin’s original post, the fair lending report includes the CFPB’s plans to ramp up its small business lending supervisory activity. 

Interestingly, the Fair Lending report touched on the warning letter the bureau sent to 44 mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers in October of last year over issues surrounding compliance with the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act.

The bureau stated at the time that it had “information that appears to show they may be required to collect, record and report data about their housing-related lending activity, and that they may be in violation of those requirements.”

But the report didn’t shed any extra light on the warnings and simply reiterated that companies are encouraged to respond to the CFPB to advise if they have taken, or will take, steps to ensure compliance with the law. They can also tell the bureau if they think the law does not apply to them.

“In this, our fifth Fair Lending Report to Congress, we outline our work in furtherance of our statutory mandate to ensure fair, equitable, and nondiscriminatory access to credit. Our work continues to reflect the areas that pose the greatest risk of consumer harm, and we continue to reprioritize our approach to better position our work to understand and address emerging issues,” the CFPB concluded.

 

 

Reprints

Related Articles

As far as tech innovation goes, here’s where the industry’s headed

Ballard Spahr: Here are some questions for the House to ask CFPB Director Cordray

Happy 5-year anniversary CFPB! Will you make it to 6?

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Trump signs memorandum on Dodd-Frank's orderly liquidation authority

Cincinnati sues Harbour Portfolio Advisor over predatory foreclosure sales

Does the MBA’s GSE reform plan finally address a key roadblock?

MBA to Congress: Here’s the roadmap you need to tackle GSE reform

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 