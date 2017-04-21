Black Knight launches update to allow lenders greater online access

Black Knight Financial Services created an update to its platform that now allows lenders greater functionality without needing to access the company’s loan origination system.

LoanSphere Empower, Black Knight’s loan origination system, now features a representational state transfer application program interface framework, in other words – lenders can access the data without accessing the LOS.

Lenders can provide digital capabilities to any consumers and loan officers from any internet-enabled device such as tablets, smartphones or laptops. Here are the new capabilities lenders now have through Black Knight:

Read, add or update data within the LOS

Perform various operations, such as uploading borrower information to the Empower system to create a loan application file

Request credit or trigger other third-party services

View loan documents

Check the loan application's status and outstanding loan conditions

“Going digital is the future of the mortgage industry,” said Jerry Halbrook, Black Knight president of origination technologies and enterprise business intelligence divisions. “By seamlessly integrating this innovative interface with our comprehensive Empower LOS technology, Black Knight is helping lenders transform the consumer experience and facilitating easier access to leading system resources and data.”

Using the APIs that support interoperability between web-based computer systems and the LOS, lenders can access Empower’s LOS data such as pricing and document management. Rather than managing their controls separately, lenders can leverage all the tools they established in the LOS.

At the recent Mortgage Bankers Association’s National Technology in Mortgage Banking Conference and Expo in Chicago, industry leaders spoke on the importance of technology to the mortgage industry, and spoke to the question: Do we build or do we partner? when it comes to new technology.