Lending The Ticker

Black Knight launches update to allow lenders greater online access

Have greater functionality without LOS access

April 21, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Black Knight loan origination system LoanSphere Empower LOS
tech globe

Black Knight Financial Services created an update to its platform that now allows lenders greater functionality without needing to access the company’s loan origination system.

LoanSphere Empower, Black Knight’s loan origination system, now features a representational state transfer application program interface framework, in other words – lenders can access the data without accessing the LOS.

Lenders can provide digital capabilities to any consumers and loan officers from any internet-enabled device such as tablets, smartphones or laptops. Here are the new capabilities lenders now have through Black Knight:

  • Read, add or update data within the LOS
  • Perform various operations, such as uploading borrower information to the Empower system to create a loan application file
  • Request credit or trigger other third-party services
  • View loan documents
  • Check the loan application's status and outstanding loan conditions

“Going digital is the future of the mortgage industry,” said Jerry Halbrook, Black Knight president of origination technologies and enterprise business intelligence divisions. “By seamlessly integrating this innovative interface with our comprehensive Empower LOS technology, Black Knight is helping lenders transform the consumer experience and facilitating easier access to leading system resources and data.”

Using the APIs that support interoperability between web-based computer systems and the LOS, lenders can access Empower’s LOS data such as pricing and document management. Rather than managing their controls separately, lenders can leverage all the tools they established in the LOS.

At the recent Mortgage Bankers Association’s National Technology in Mortgage Banking Conference and Expo in Chicago, industry leaders spoke on the importance of technology to the mortgage industry, and spoke to the question: Do we build or do we partner? when it comes to new technology.

Reprints

Related Articles

Black Knight targets smaller, mid-tier lenders with new Empower LOS platform

2015 Trailblazers: Black Knight Financial Services

Black Knight’s Closing Insight integrates with Empower

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Existing home sales soar to highest pace in more than a decade

New Yorkers hit the streets to protest HUD budget cuts

Mild winter gives spring home remodeling a head start

MGIC net income grew 23% in Q1 2017

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 