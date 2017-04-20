New Yorkers hit the streets to protest HUD budget cuts

New Yorkers gathered Thursday to protest President Donald-Trump’s proposed budget cuts to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In Trump’s official proposal, the funding for HUD shaved off $6.2 billion from the department’s funding. Of course, Congress still needs to approve of the President’s budget before it is enacted.

But today, citizens of New York marched in protest to the cuts, and the administration’s focus of funds. James Saucedo, an affordable housing advocate for the National Low Income Housing Coalition, tweeted this picture of the protest.

Taking it to the streets, chanting "fund our homes, not more war" #NoCuts pic.twitter.com/5rtEaGPIO5 — James Saucedo (@jsaucedo13) April 20, 2017

Even Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., joined the cause, speaking to the crowds that gathered to protest. Tenants & Neighbors, a grassroots organization that seeks to preserve at-risk affordable housing and strengthen tenants' rights in New York, posted this photo of the representative:

However even HUD Secretary Ben Carson previously sent out a statement in favor of the budget cuts, saying, ““The budget also promotes fiscal responsibility at HUD by promoting better efficiencies and leveraging IT modernization.”

But in an exclusive interview with our own Sarah Wheeler, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro voiced his concern that the budget will create more homeless veterans, and said, “There’s no vision here.”