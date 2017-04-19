Lending The Ticker Valuations

American Society of Appraisers, National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers to merge

Major appraiser groups agree to merger

April 19, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS American Society of Appraisers appraisal industry Appraisals Appraiser National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers
house street

A shift in the appraiser world is underway, as the American Society of Appraisers and the National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers announced Wednesday that the groups plan to merge.

Here are the particulars.

The American Society of Appraisers, which bills itself as “the original multidisciplinary valuation society,” and the National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers, which calls itself “the leading voice for independent professional real estate appraisers,” announced that the groups reached a “Memorandum of Understanding” that will eventually lead to NAIFA merging into ASA.

According to the groups, the merger will add to ASA's nearly 5,000 multi-discipline credentialed valuation professionals in over 75 countries and create “one of the largest networks of U.S. professional real estate appraisers.”

Per the terms of the merger agreement, Jim Hirt, chief executive officer of ASA, will oversee the integration of the two companies’ offerings, and will work ease the transition.

So why merge? The groups say the merger is beneficial for all parties involved.

Once the merger is complete, NAIFA members will have “greater access to leading professional development, accreditation and government relations programs, while ASA members will have a larger pool of experienced experts for networking, referrals or review services,” the groups say.

Additionally, consumers, businesses or government agencies that order appraisal services will also benefit by adding additional credentialed professionals to ASA's free "Find an Appraiser" referral system.

“This is a natural fit and the two organizations complement one another perfectly,” NAIFA President David Doering said. “ASA's commitment and ongoing efforts to raise standards and better the appraisal profession is a long-standing passion of our members and a notable part of our organization's history.”

According to the groups, the boards for both organizations will provide details to their members within a few weeks for final consideration and approval of the merger.

“Today marks the start of a new chapter for ASA and NAIFA on our continued quest to be recognized and respected around the world for the integrity and appraisal expertise of our members,” ASA's International President, Susan Golashovsky, said.

Reprints

Related Articles

Mercury Network acquiring Appraisal Scope

Dart Appraisal partners with HouseCanary to launch new automated valuation report

First American launches new appraisal solutions technology

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Ex-NJ mayor sent to prison for kickbacks involving HUD funds

Realtor.com Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke leaves housing for the auto industry

CFPB sues Ohio law firm over "illegal" debt collection practices

HousingWire's 2017 Women of Influence nominations are now open!

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 