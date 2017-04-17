People Movers Servicing The Ticker

Assurant names Jerry Rowell managing director of field services

Rowell will oversee operations and strategy for the risk management solutions provider

April 17, 2017
Jerry Rowell has joined Assurant as managing director of Assurant Field Services. Rowell will oversee operations and strategy for the risk management solutions provider under Assurant’s mortgage solutions group and will focus on advancing its position as a field services industry leader.

“Our field services business represents an important growth area for Assurant,” said Dan Hoppes, the company’s senior vice president of mortgage solutions. “Jerry is an accomplished operational and sales leader who has a proven track record of leading technology-enabled organizations through high growth. His deep experience across several industries will bring a unique perspective to our team.”

Rowell, who has more than 20 years of experience leading companies in the financial services sector, including mortgage, field service and commercial lending firms, will be based in Austin, Texas. Before joining Assurant, he led J. Rowell & Associates and provided management consulting to service-based companies, driving operational improvements and increased profitability for an extensive list of top-tier clients.

Previously, Rowell was managing director of Lender Processing Services’ field services division, responsible for leading and developing operations, the management team, technology and other aspects of the business.

 

Caroline Basile joined HousingWire in August 2016 as an editorial assistant and is now an associate editor for HousingWire Magazine.

