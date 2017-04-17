Real Estate The Ticker

Builder confidence subsides slightly in April

Comes down off unusually high March reading

April 17, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Homebuilder confidence Housing demand Housing Market Index National Association of Home Builders Regulation Wells Fargo
house construction building

Homebuilder confidence slipped slightly in April, but experts point out that builders continue to show optimism, according to the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo Housing Market Index.

This dip comes just after President Donald Trump’s regulatory reform plans sent builder confidence soaring to a 12-year high in March.

The index fell three points in April to 68, down from March’s 71.

“Even with this month’s modest drop, builder confidence is on very firm ground, and builders are reporting strong interest among potential homebuyers,” NAHB Chairman Granger MacDonald said.

Derived from a monthly survey that NAHB has been conducting for 30 years, the index gauges builder perceptions of current single-family home sales and sales expectations for the next six months as good, fair or poor.

The survey also asks builders to rate traffic of prospective buyers as high to very high, average or low to very low. Scores for each component are then used to calculate a seasonally adjusted index where any number over 50 indicates most homebuilders view conditions as good rather than poor.

All three HMI components saw losses in April, but remained well above the 50 threshhold. The component that measures current sales conditions fell three points to 74 during the month, while the index which charts sales expectations over the next six months dropped to 75. The component measuring buyer traffic decreased one point to 52.

“The fact that the HMI measure of current sales conditions has been over 70 for five consecutive months shows that there is continued demand for new construction,” NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz said. “However, builders are facing several challenges, such as hefty regulatory costs and ongoing increases in building material prices.”

The industry also continues to struggle with construction labor shortages, pulling down the number of homes built and causing housing supply to dwindle. However, a new trend supplementing traditional homebuilders with robots and factories is gaining ground. Read more about that here.

Reprints

Related Articles

Homebuilder confidence slightly declines, moves closer to normal levels

Trump regulatory reform sends builder confidence soaring to 12-year high

Home builders stayed confident heading into election

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Orlando home sales soar 40% higher month-over-month

Fannie Mae: Meaningful economic growth appears unlikely in 2017

Are factory-made homes the future of housing?

And the most competitive housing market in March is…

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 