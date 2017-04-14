Investments Lending Real Estate

Lennar ordered to pay more than $100 million to iStar in 2005 land row

Homebuilder recently set aside $140 million for litigation expense

April 14, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS iStar Lennar Lennar Corporation
Model house on money

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit ordered Lennar to pay more than $100 million to iStar to settle a lawsuit that stretches back to 2005.

According to details published Friday by iStar, a real estate investment trust, the Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s decision in the lawsuit that stemmed from a soured land deal from more than a decade ago.

In 2015, the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland ruled in the matter of U.S. Home Corporation v. Settlers Crossing, L.L.C., iStar Inc. et al.

The South Florida Business Journal recapped that decision, which Lennar subsequently appealed.

Here’s the South Florida Business Journal:

A federal judge ordered Lennar Corp. to purchase land in Maryland for $114 million, plus default interest and fees, a ruling the company vowed to appeal.

The Miami-based homebuilder has been trying for years to back out of the contract it signed to purchase 1,250 acres of farmland in Prince George's County. Lennar and affiliate U.S. Home Corp. filed a lawsuit in 2008 in federal court in Maryland accusing the sellers of fraud for allegedly failing to disclosure that a portion of the site had been used to dispose of sewage sludge from 1975 to 1989.

Lennar appealed the decision, leading to the Court of Appeals decision.

But Lennar signaled earlier this week that it expected to pay out in the lawsuit.

On Monday, Lennar announced that it set aside $140 million for the lawsuit.

“Based on the Court (of Appeals) hearing, the Company's assessment of the probable outcome of the litigation has changed, and it now believes it is appropriate to record a one-time charge of $140 million for this litigation,” Lennar said in a release. “The accrual represents the high end of the range of expected liability associated with the litigation.”

In an accompanying statement, Stuart Miller, Lennar's chief executive officer, provide more detail on how the lawsuit came about and what the company planned to do about it.

Here’s Miller:

As we have disclosed for several years in our quarterly and annual SEC filings, we have been engaged in litigation since 2008 regarding whether we were required to purchase a property in Maryland. The property was put under contract in 2005 for a purchase price of $200 million. After entering into the contract, we later renegotiated the purchase price during the downturn, reducing it from $200 million to $134 million, $20 million of which had been paid and subsequently written-off, leaving a purchase price balance of $114 million. As we disclosed, in January 2015, a Federal District Court rendered a decision ordering us to purchase the property for $114 million and to pay interest at 12% per annum from May 27, 2008 ($13.7 million per year), as well as reimbursing the seller for real estate taxes and attorneys' fees. However, our disclosures also stated that the Company had appealed the decision because we believed it was contrary to applicable law and therefore, no liability had been recorded with respect to the case. Based on our assessment of the March 23, 2017 oral argument referenced above, we now believe that the Company should record an accrual for this litigation.

In its statement, Lennar said that despite accruing the $140 million the company “continues to believe that the January 2015 Federal District Court decision is contrary to applicable law, as it has stated since it first disclosed the litigation.”

The company said that the final decision from the Court of Appeals could result in an outcome lower than the company's accrual.

And according to details publicized by iStar on Friday, the Court of Appeals issued its final decision this week. Here are the final details of the court’s decision, from iStar:

The District Court determined that iStar was entitled to specific performance from Lennar in the amount of (i) the remaining $114 million purchase price due under a land sales contract, (ii) interest on unpaid amounts at a rate of 12.0% per annum from and after May 27, 2008 until paid, which totals approximately $121 million as of today, and (iii) real estate taxes and reasonable and actual attorneys' fees and costs.

A third party holds a 4.3% participation interest in all proceeds from the judgment.

Reprints

Related Articles

Lennar agrees to buy luxury homebuilder WCI Communities for $643 million…or does it?

WCI Communities doesn't find better offer; $643M merger with Lennar to move forward

Lennar finalizes $643 million acquisition of WCI Communities

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Airbnb updates security after hackers hijack accounts to rob hosts' homes

Settlement approved: Wells Fargo customers will get $50 million for overcharged mortgage fees

Former Wells Fargo exec claims bank fired her for refusing to scam customers

Trump picks housing finance reform advocate Scott Garrett to lead Ex-Im Bank

Trump reportedly close to choosing the new "most powerful man in banking"

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 