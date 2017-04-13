Investments Lending Servicing

Fannie Mae sells $1.62 billion in re-performing loans to Credit Suisse subsidiary

Closes sale of 7,500 loans to DLJ Mortgage Capital

April 13, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Credit Suisse DLJ Mortgage Capital Fannie Mae Loan sale re-performing loan
house case

Fannie Mae announced Thursday that it completed its second sale of re-performing loans, selling more than $1.6 billion in re-performing loans to a subsidiary of Credit Suisse.

According to Fannie Mae, it is selling approximately 7,500 re-performing loans with a total unpaid principal balance of $1.62 billion to DLJ Mortgage Capital, a subsidiary of Credit Suisse.

DLJ Mortgage Capital also recently purchased $4.9 billion in mortgages from HSBC Finance Corp. and HSBC Bank, as part of HSBC’s reduction of its U.S. mortgage business, which began back in 2008.

In this sale from Fannie Mae, DLJ Mortgage Capital was the winning bidder on all four pools of re-performing loans, which Fannie Mae classifies as mortgages that were previously delinquent, but are now performing again because payments on the mortgages have become current with or without the use of a loan modification.

According to Fannie Mae, this sale includes 7,508 loans with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of $1,620,289,531. The sale was initially announced last month.

The average loan size in the pool is $215,808.41. The pool’s weighted average note rate is 4.10%, while the pool’s weighted average broker's price opinion loan-to-value ratio is 103.60%.

This is Fannie Mae’s second such sale. Last year, Fannie Mae sold a re-performing loan portfolio that contained 3,500 loans with a total unpaid principal balance of $789.2 million.

As part of the terms of the sale, the buyer in a re-performing loan sale is required to offer loss mitigation options designed to “be sustainable to any borrower who may re-default within five years following the re-performing loan sale.”

Additionally, buyers are also required to report on loss mitigation outcomes. Any reporting requirements cease once a loan has been current for six consecutive months after the closing of the re-performing loan sale, Fannie Mae said.

According to Fannie Mae, the sale was marketed with Citigroup Global Markets as advisor.

Fannie Mae also said that the deal is expected to close on May 25, 2017.

Reprints

Related Articles

Fannie Mae to sell $1.65 billion in re-performing loans

Fannie Mae selling another $1.68 billion in NPLs to Goldman Sachs subsidiary, private equity

Fannie Mae sells $1 billion in NPLs to Goldman Sachs subsidiary, private equity

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Airbnb updates security after hackers hijack accounts to rob hosts' homes

Settlement approved: Wells Fargo customers will get $50 million for overcharged mortgage fees

Former Wells Fargo exec claims bank fired her for refusing to scam customers

Trump picks housing finance reform advocate Scott Garrett to lead Ex-Im Bank

Trump reportedly close to choosing the new "most powerful man in banking"

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 